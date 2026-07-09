Now Streaming: MEBIUS DUST, Breaking Free

Run run run! Jump jump jump! Fly fly fly!

Mebius Dust S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Thursday.



The opening moments hit like lightning, as two youth gangs race through the streets and leap across buildings in a nightly game, a dance to kill the boredom of their lives.

Ten year before, the planet was hit by meteorites. The scattered dust was ingested by humans, resulting in young people gaining (limited) superpowers. Frightened governments imposed restrictions.

In Tokyo, those who have been so powered are called Lambscabia, and they are confined to the city limits. Trapped like animals in a zoo, they engage in nightly games and bemoan their fate in bathhouses.

One night, a scientist proposes a solution to their dilemma: a device that each one can wear that will allow them to use their powers fully without detection by the police. The young people cautiously and/or joyfully embrace the new secret devices, but they some new dangers lie in wait. Meanwhile, overhead, a "mother" meteor remains stationed over the city, emitting ... something .. that may place everyone in peril.

The pace is terrific. I loved the vivid coloring, which favors nighttime blues. The characters are too many to count, but so far they are all likable, competitive-minded kids who are restless and just want to bust out and play. The potential theats are likely to be very much the X factor, however. I want to see what happens next.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Araki, Stella, and Olga are ordinary high-schoolers living in a city shaped by the mysterious Mebius Dust. Between gaming, bathhouse trips, and quiet walks home, their days pass peacefully--yet strange technology and rising unrest begin to quietly distort their everyday lives."

Image ©MEBIUS DUST Production Committee.

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