Toronto 2026: Frontières And TIFF: The Genre Co-production Market Announces Seven Projects For Inaugural Showcase
Our friends at Frontières have announced the seven projects the will present during their inaugrual showcase at TIFF: The Market.
Originally created with presenting only five projects this year the showcase got over one hundred submissions so the team expanded the program to seven.
ScreenAnarchy's founder Todd Brown, now working as an indpendent producer and such, continues to fulfill his nerdy film career dreams of working with our heroes. They are bringing a project to the showcase with the legendary director Johnnie To called Two-Gun Cohen.
In Variety's exclusive to the announcement he told them, "... the team behind his new project aims to “create a ‘dim sum western’ that fuses the eastern and western elements of the story into something bold and unique.”"
Canadian filmmaker Lowell Dean, that of the "Wolfcop, Dark Match and Die Alone" Deans will be present with a new project Fin. Midnight Madness programmer and man-about-Toronto Peter Kuplowsky continues to grow his producer resume with a project called Ringing the Changes.
There is more about the remaining projects that are participating in this showcase in the article over at Variety.
FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES 7 GENRE PROJECTS FOR FRONTIÈRES AT TIFF: THE MARKET SHOWCASEFrontières is proud to partner with TIFF: The Market for its inaugural showcase in Toronto. We are thrilled to announce the lineup of 7 projects, with a focus on Canadian productions. The showcase will take place on September 12th at 9am, and will be open to all TIFF: The Market badge holders.Frontières at TIFF: The Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal and Rendez-Vous Canada.FRONTIÈRES AT TIFF: THE MARKET LINEUPFELT (USA, Canada)Director: Ran JingProducers: Black Rhino FilmsGenre: HorrorAfter her husband forces her to end their pregnancy, a felt sculptor needles her grief into a horned, pregnant wool creature, awakening a hunger beyond her control.FIN (Canada)Director: Lowell DeanProducers: Danielle Masters, Mark MontagueGenre: Dramedy, FantasyWhen three estranged siblings reunite at their father's deathbed, he reveals a shocking secret: their catatonic, wheelchair-bound mother isn't just sick... she's a mermaid.NATURE BOY (Brazil)Director: Matias MarianiProducers: Matias Mariani and Lucas Arruda (Primo Filmes), Tatiana Leite (Bubbles Project)Genre: Science-FictionWhen a weary public school principal in São Paulo takes in a boy no one can identify — who speaks no known language and seems untouched by the world — he’s drawn into a surreal, tender, and increasingly dangerous bond that begins to bend reality itself.RINGING THE CHANGES (UK, Canada)Directors: Felix DembinskiProducer: Peter Kuplowsky, Ethan Harari, Jessy KehraGenre: HorrorA honeymoon turns into a night of terror when newlyweds learn that the eerie ringing of church bells in a remote seaside township heralds a ritual to raise the dead. Based on the story “Ringing the Changes” by Robert Aickman.THE PAGEANT (Canada)Director: Deanna Milligan, Ramsey FendallProducers: Isabelle Legault, Paul Cadieux, Peter Phok, Krista RandGenre: Folk HorrorA lost soul finds belonging with a femme cult that worships a mysterious being that lives in a mason jar.TWO GUN-COHEN (Canada)Director: Johnnie ToProducers: Todd Brown, Chris YurkovichGenre: ActionThe western frontier, 1911. Con man, swindler and general gadabout, Morris Cohen, is in a bind. Sitting in a jail cell after being caught cheating at cards, Cohen’s luck appears to have finally run out. That is until a mysterious Chinese man makes him an offer: “Ask no questions, join our service and we will bail you out.”It’s an easy decision, but little does Cohen know that his new employer is fomenting an armed rebellion half a world away and is being pursued by ruling forces that will stop at nothing to eliminate the threat.WOLF OF THE NORTH (Canada)Director: Jerome SableProducer: Stuart Henderson, Javiera Quintana, Andrew Bronfman, 90th Parallel Productions, Good MoviesGenre: Dark ComedyA black comedy about Farley Pruitt Jr., an obsessive-but-inept wildlife filmmaker who travels to the far north to finish the wolf documentary that killed his father, but finds himself in a fierce battle against the elements, the wildlife, and his overly zealous 10-year-old son, who has snuck along for the expedition and is ruining his life dream.
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