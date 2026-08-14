Toronto 2026: Frontières And TIFF: The Genre Co-production Market Announces Seven Projects For Inaugural Showcase

Our friends at Frontières have announced the seven projects the will present during their inaugrual showcase at TIFF: The Market.

Originally created with presenting only five projects this year the showcase got over one hundred submissions so the team expanded the program to seven.

ScreenAnarchy's founder Todd Brown, now working as an indpendent producer and such, continues to fulfill his nerdy film career dreams of working with our heroes. They are bringing a project to the showcase with the legendary director Johnnie To called Two-Gun Cohen.

In Variety 's exclusive to the announcement he told them, "... the team behind his new project aims to “create a ‘dim sum western’ that fuses the eastern and western elements of the story into something bold and unique.”"

Canadian filmmaker Lowell Dean, that of the "Wolfcop, Dark Match and Die Alone" Deans will be present with a new project Fin. Midnight Madness programmer and man-about-Toronto Peter Kuplowsky continues to grow his producer resume with a project called Ringing the Changes.

There is more about the remaining projects that are participating in this showcase in the article over at Variety