GOODY GOODY: Horror Thriller to Stream on Shudder Friday, September 18th

Shudder has announced that Raymond Creamer's horror thriller, Goody Goody, will start streaming on the platform on September 18th. It was an official selection of Calgary Underground, Panic Fest, and The Overlook Film Festival, where Shudder acquired it that weekend.

Lulled into a necessary sense of comfort during a long home birth process, expecting parents and their midwife begin to realize something may be horribly wrong. A blizzard rages outside, trapping the family in their home as increasingly sinister complications arise.

Goody Goody stars Samantha Robinson, Zoe Renee, Colby Hollman, and Colleen Foy. Goody Goody will also be playing at Scary Movies XIV at Film at Lincoln Center tonight, Friday, August 14th, followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director Raymond Creamer.

That's ... basically, right now, when this article went live.

There will be another chance to watch it on Monday night.