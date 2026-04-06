THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Review: Careful What You Wish For

"Winter is coming." But not like A Game of Thrones.

The Land of Sometimes

The film releases Tuesday, April 7, 2026, on AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Fandango At Home. Visit the official site for more information.

Wishing for adventure brings Ewan McGregor to their door. If only it were that easy.

Alisha Weir, who played the titular Abigail in 2024's vampire horror comedy, and Andrei Shen, who appeared in 2022's Matilda: The Musical as a supporting player to Alisha Weir's starring role as the titular character, here play twin siblings, Elsie and Alfie -- she's three minutes older -- who feel abandoned when their sea-faring father goes missing in action.

Never mind that their mother (Jessica Henwick, very different from her whip-wielding role in Game of Thrones) somehow scrapes out a living for the family, who live in an isolated region in a house improbably perched on the top of a cliff overlooking the sea. Her efforts are taken for granted by her 12-year-old children, who are almost entirely self-centered, as might be expected of children their age whose father has gone missing.

On their first Christmas without their beloved father, mother remembers that father left the family a gift to be opened only 'in an emergency,' so she opens it, revealing a "wish watch" (voiced by Terry Jones in his last role before he died in 2020) that mother says grants wishes. The children scoff, of course, only to desperately wish upon it that night, bringing forth The Wish Collector (Ewan McGregor), who whisks the children off to an island where all their wishes can come true.

Except that they are only granted six wishes -- three for each child -- and they must complete their wishes before winter comes, which, in this fantasy land, will arrive in the next 24 hours.

Adapted from an audio book by actor, singer, songwriter, and musician Francesca Longrigg, who was inspired by the birth of her first child, The Land of Sometimes, the film is introduced by Mel Brooks, which always bides well. He plays a postal carrier who gives a little background on the family before withdrawing.

Soon after, a marvelous montage without dialogue watches the children grow up into their 12-year-old selves, and it's a wonderful piece of filmmaking that conveys the awe, wonder, and poignance of what transpires. Directed by Leon Joosen, an animator whose career stretches back 40 years, the Christmas trappings of the new film call to mind his feature debut as a co-director of Saving Santa (2013), before the action moves to the the titular The Land of Sometimes.

And a colorful, magical world it is, filled with creatures who look like they've been cobbled together with loose ends from a child's toy chest. As a bonus (for entertainment purposes), and as commented upon by Elise, nearly everything talks! Thus, even though the action is often narrowed to Elise and Alfie as they follow separate paths on the island before reuniting, there is always someone new for the children to spar with and/or exchange banter with.

The film is targeted at children, obviously, what with children in the lead roles and the large number of 'teachable scenarios' packed tightly into the narrative. Yet it never delivers the expected morals with a heavy hand; rather, the 'life lessons' are scattered lightly. Adults can enjoy the voice talents of the scampering Lad With the Flying Feet (Asa Butterfield) and the glowering Mediocris (Helena Bonham Carter), as well as the songs that pop up frequently, some featuring lyrics by Sir Tim Rice.

Although it's not likely to knock out unsuspecting adults, The Land of Sometimes is sure to please younger audiences. And it's heartening to see a distinctively British film that appeals to the whole family gain wider distribution.

