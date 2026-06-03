CAMP: A First Look Clip And New Poster For Witchy Coming-of-Age Horror (Exclusive)

We are pleased to have a First Look clip from Avalon Fast's second feature film, CAMP. We also get to share with you, for the first time, the brand new poster too.

Haunted by guilt over two childhood tragedies, a young woman seeks redemption as a counsellor at a camp for troubled youth, but when a mysterious voice from the surrounding woods begins calling her home, she is drawn toward a dark force that threatens to consume the future she's fought to build.

Not only do we get to share the clip and fresh poster with you but we will also gloat that here in Canada we get this Canadian-made horror flick ahead of fans in the U.S. Filmoption is releasing the home-grown horror in cinemas on June 19th. Dark Sky Films is releasing CAMP in the U.S. one week later.

This almost never happens. Let us bask in this small victory this one time.

The First Look clip and the new poster will be found below the official announcement.