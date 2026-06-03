CAMP: A First Look Clip And New Poster For Witchy Coming-of-Age Horror (Exclusive)
We are pleased to have a First Look clip from Avalon Fast's second feature film, CAMP. We also get to share with you, for the first time, the brand new poster too.
Haunted by guilt over two childhood tragedies, a young woman seeks redemption as a counsellor at a camp for troubled youth, but when a mysterious voice from the surrounding woods begins calling her home, she is drawn toward a dark force that threatens to consume the future she's fought to build.
Not only do we get to share the clip and fresh poster with you but we will also gloat that here in Canada we get this Canadian-made horror flick ahead of fans in the U.S. Filmoption is releasing the home-grown horror in cinemas on June 19th. Dark Sky Films is releasing CAMP in the U.S. one week later.
This almost never happens. Let us bask in this small victory this one time.
The First Look clip and the new poster will be found below the official announcement.
Filmoption International PresentsFollowing The Breakout Success of HONEYCOMB, Avalon Fast Returns WithCAMPIn Canadian Theatres Starting JUNE 19Filmoption International is pumped to announce the Canadian theatrical release of CAMP, the acclaimed sophomore feature from Canadian writer-director Avalon Fast. Following its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest ("Next Wave" Best Picture award) screenings at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography awards), Sitges, SXSW Sydney, and its selection for TIFF Next Wave, CAMP opens in select theatres across Canada beginning June 19.Produced in Canada, CAMP is a coming-of-age horror film that weaves together grief, community, girlhood, trauma, gender, queerness, nightmare, spirituality and death into a dreamlike reckoning.Written and directed by Fast, the film follows Emily, a young woman burdened by guilt after being at the centre of two devastating tragedies early in her life. Hoping to ease her pain, Emily’s father encourages her to become a counsellor at a camp for troubled youth. Welcomed by a close-knit community that embraces forgiveness and acceptance, Emily begins to imagine a different future for herself. But when a mysterious voice from the surrounding woods begins calling her home, she finds herself pulled toward an unsettling darkness she cannot escape.Blending psychological horror with deeply personal themes, CAMP explores the strange space between nightmare and memory, where grief, trauma, identity and belonging collide, and where the horrors of growing up can feel both intimate and supernatural.“Avalon Fast has established herself as one of the most daring and original emerging filmmakers working in genre cinema today,” said Isabelle Légault, Vice-President, Acquisitions & Theatrical at Filmoption International. “With CAMP, she delivers an emotionally raw, visually hypnotic film through a wholly unique lens. We are thrilled to bring this bold Canadian genre film to audiences across the country.”CAMP stars Zola Grimmer as Emily alongside Alice Wordsworth, Cherry Moore, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Ella Reece, Austyn Van de Kamp, Sophie Bawks-Smith, Izza Jarvis and Aiden Laudersmith.The film was produced by Taylor Nodrick, Jacob Glickman, Jackie de Niverville and Martin Cadieux-Rouillard, with executive producers Michael Peterson, Peter Kuplowsky, Hamza Ali, Baddie Ali, Sanjay M. Sharma, Milan Chakraborty, Paul Cadieux, and Maya Cadieux-Rouillard.Dark Sky Films will release CAMP theatrically in the United States beginning June 26.
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