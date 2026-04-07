THE INVITE Trailer: Invite The Neighbors Over For Dinner, They Said. It'll be Fun, They Said.

When the dust had settled at Sundance the bidding war that had followed the premiere of Olivia Wilde's comedy drama, The Invite, had resulted in A24's favor. Today, they have released the official trailer for the project. Take a look, down below.

Joe and Angela's marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places.

A hot ticket when it debuted at Sundance, our own Mel was fortunate enough to catch it then. Doing their best to leave their review as spoiler free as possible they still sung it's praises in the end...

Wilde and her ace-level collaborators, including cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra and production designer Jade Healy, have crafted a smart adult entertainment, the kind of adult entertainment all too rare in the multiplexes of today.

Directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, their film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. The screenplay was by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, adaptating Cesc Gay’s 2020 comedy-drama, The People Upstairs (Los vecinos de arriba).

The Invite opens in select cinemas on June 26th, followed by a nationwide release in July.