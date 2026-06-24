Now Streaming: HEROINE? SAINT? NO, I'M AN ALL-WORKS MAID (AND PROUD OF IT) Kicks Off Anime Summer 2026

With dozens of new anime shows set to premiere in the coming days as part of the Summer 2026 season, Crunchyroll jumped the gun with the debut of a light-hearted comedy.

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (and Proud Of It)

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Wednesday.

A dark and dreary mansion somehow appears, just two weeks later, in bright and shining condition, all scrubbed-up and ready for the mansion owner, Liliana, a count's daughter, to welcome two of her friends for tea and biscuits. Nearby, a discreetly smiling maid, Melody Wave, stands ready to offer futher service.

How was this possible?

After the credits, Melody narrates her childhood dream of becoming a maid. Sadly, her mother passes away when Melody is just 15. In her land, legal adulthood also arrives at that age, so she packs up her belongings, uses her newly-acquired magical abilities to change her physical appearance, and transfers to a distant land to begin a new life.

Quickly, she is hired by Liliana as a so-called 'All-Works Maid,' meaning she is expected to cook, clean, and welcome guests, among many other duties. Melody is delighted by her new job, even though she has no collegues to help her carry out her duties, and uses her magical abilities to make it easy to transform the mansion in short order.

The episode then fills in more of Melody's past history. Since it's in the official synopsis, I'll just share that here:

"Melody may be the heroine and saint destined to save the world from a rising demon king-but all she wants to do is become a perfect maid! Reincarnated in a story-based video game, Melody veers off the set story path, refusing to heed the call to action and instead using her powers to clean. Her new world becomes increasingly chaotic, and the story? Totally unhinged and unpredictable."

The episode includes a brief sequence on Melody's pre-reincarnated life under a different name, which is when her fascination with becoming a maid was first planted. We haven't seen the "rising demon king" yet, nor Melody "refusing to heed the call to action," so the next few episodes should begin to fill in the details.

With more than 50 new or returning shows set to debut on Crunchyroll alone, I won't be able to cover everything, but I'm hoping to sample as many shows as I can over the next month and report on notable titles that might appeal to our audience here at Screen Anarchy, focusing especially on the first season of action, adventure, fantasy, thrillers, and maybe a few comedy shows.

In addition to Crunchyroll itself, which features a handy bookmark for new shows, I'll be checking Anichart, as well as Anime Trending to see what may be catching fire, and Anime News Network for reviews of new shows that I need to check.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

