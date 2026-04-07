GEMS VANCOUVER ANNOUNCES 2026 GENRE FILM LAB TEAMS 

GEMS (Gender Equity in Media Society) has announced the five feature film projects from female and gender-diverse filmmakers from across Canada that will participate in this year's The Genre Film Lab 2026.

The accelerator program takes projects that are at an advanced stage of development and offer further support to help get them over the line and into production. The program starts in Vancouver at the end of the month. The five projects will also present in a dedicated pitch session during Frontieres at Fantasia in July.

The sessions will include group development & pitch masterclasses, a Film Sales & Distribution seminar, strategy sessions with genre industry experts focusing on financing and packaging, one-on-one pitch development sessions, individualized consultancies, and a practice pitch session with a group of genre industry professionals.

The program has been led by Vanessa Meyer for the past five years. They are an alumna of the Frontieres program during Fantasia and friend to the many filmmakers and industry folk who passed through the coproduction market during their time there.

Another alumna from the festival side is filmmaker and producer, Jenn Wexler (The Sacrifice Game, The Ranger). They will be travelling to Vancouver this year to be an instructor and mentor for the five teams.

The five projects are listed in the announcement below. There are no loglines at this time.