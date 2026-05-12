Frontières 2026: First Wave of Titles Announced
The first wave of titles participating in the 15th anniversary edition of Frontières have been announced!
The maddest four days of the Fantasia International Film Festival, where hundreds of industry peers and hundreds of festival goers collide every day, will happen from July 22nd through the 25th. The first ten projects have been announced and there are some familiar names in this first wave.
On the homefront, Canadian cult filmmaker George Mihalka (My Bloody Valentine) will pitch a doc about Cinépix, the Montreal-based company that gave us the screwball comedy Meatballs, Mihalka's slasher flick, and the Ilsa expoitation series. Also from Canada, Slaxx director Elza Kephart, will go to the market with a new slasher satire, The Great Canada Day Massacre.
Internationally known names with projects in the market include Delivery, from Isaac Ezban, who previously was at the festival with their last film, Parvulos, (and Parallel in 2018) and You Were Never Here, from Johannes Grenzfurthner (Solvent), whose Masking Threshold and Razzennest played at Fantasia.
The full list of all ten projects are below, along with loglines or short synopses.
FIRST WAVE ANNOUNCEMENTAfter the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes on Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17, Frontières will return to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 15th Anniversary edition of its co-production market which will take place between July 22-25, 2026.Frontières is pleased to announce the first wave of ten projects for this year’s official Market selection. Notable project helmers include: Isaac Ezban (PARVULOS) from Mexico, George Mihalka (MY BLOODY VALENTINE) and Elza Kephart (SLAXX) from Canada and Johannes Grenzfurthner (SOLVENT) from Austria. These projects showcase a wide variety of genres including science-fiction, slasher, horror, psychological thriller and fantasy. Past Frontières projects include IN FLAMES, HATCHING, LAMB, A PRAYER FOR THE DYING, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, Rendez-Vous Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Buma Music in Motion and the Netherlands Film Fund.FRONTIÈRES MARKETANY MEANS NECESSARY (Canada)Director: George MihalkaProducer: Susan CurranGenre: DocumentaryThe outrageous true story of the renegade company Cinépix that built Canadian cinema, launched global filmmakers, and rewrote the rules of independent film.AURORA COMES HOME (Canada)Director: Gloria MercerProducers: Shawn Angelski, Martin FisherGenre: Science Fiction, ThrillerIn rural Northern Canada, a family unravels after the sudden and mysterious disappearance of their daughter, and the subsequent arrival of an eerily familiar woman eighteen months later.BIRTH (Estonia)Director: Oskar LehemaaProducer: Evelin PenttiläGenre: Body HorrorEmma and Carl travel to a fertility ritual deep in the woods - where Carl becomes pregnant with an ancient entity and Emma must protect him from the hosts who plan to carve it out.DELIVERY (Mexico)Director: Isaac EzbanProducers: Isaac Ezban, Natalia Contreras, Alejandra CardenasGenre: Science Fiction, Road MovieA lonely trucker meets an abandoned girl in a border town. Fate, or something more sinister, will set them on an unexpected road trip, with devastating consequences. An original Isaac Ezban picture, inspired by the voice notes in WhatsApp.GRANDMONSTER (Norway)Director: Vegard DahleProducer: Jon VatneGenre: Zombie ComedyWhen an aimless young woman returns to her home island to care for her demented grandmother, she joins an illegal experiment using jellyfish stem cells to reverse aging—only to spark a zombie outbreak among the elderly and realize the only thing harder to stop than the undead is the Norwegian healthcare bureaucracy.MY MISSING HALF (Philippines, Japan)Director: Rodiell VelosoProducers: Tomomi Furuyama, Rajiv IdnaniGenre: Black Comedy, Horror, Road MovieWhen a runaway manananggal desperate to live a human life loses her lower half, she teams up with a hung-up ex, a Catholic priest ghost, a wandering Japanese spirit, and a drag queen on an existential journey to retrieve the only part of her that hides what she fears becoming—a monster.THE GREAT CANADA DAY MASSACRE (Canada, QC)Director: Elza KephartProducers: Marcel Giroux, Rebecca RowleyGenre: Slasher SatireBack home to sabotage Canada Day, a determined climate activist uncovers a plot to sell the town’s beloved forest and a killer targeting the culprits, including her own mother!THE MIRE (Finland, Norway, Sweden, Latvia)Director: Marika HarjusaariProducers: Mika Ritalahti, Nima Yousefi, Einar Loftesnes, Gints GrübeGenre: Folk HorrorIn a remote 1800s Finnish village, a milkmaid secretly delivering unwanted infants to their deaths finds herself torn between old-world rituals and newfound faith when a reformist priest arrives—and something beneath the surface of the mire begins to fight back.VIOLENT DELIGHTS (United States)Director: Jack WarrenProducers: Brock Bodell, Andrew Duensing, Josh Duensing, Ariel Adler, Jacob BrodskyGenre: Horror RomanceA trans boy and a cannibal girl fall in love and fight for survival against her homicidal family.YOU WERE NEVER HERE (Austria, Canada)Director: Johannes GrenzfurthnerProducers: David Hiatt, Taylor Nodrick, Jasmin Bauer, Guenther FriesingerGenre: Science FictionAt a remote research facility, people from across human history briefly materialize every 4 minutes and 56 seconds -- forcing a team of scientists and officials to confront a phenomenon they can neither control nor explain.FRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the European Film Market Berlinale and the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia (July 22-25 2026), Frontières programming also includes the EFM Frontières Focus in Berlin (February 14 2026) and the Frontières Platform in Cannes (May 16-17 2026).
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