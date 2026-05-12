Frontières 2026: First Wave of Titles Announced

The first wave of titles participating in the 15th anniversary edition of Frontières have been announced!

The maddest four days of the Fantasia International Film Festival, where hundreds of industry peers and hundreds of festival goers collide every day, will happen from July 22nd through the 25th. The first ten projects have been announced and there are some familiar names in this first wave.

On the homefront, Canadian cult filmmaker George Mihalka (My Bloody Valentine) will pitch a doc about Cinépix, the Montreal-based company that gave us the screwball comedy Meatballs, Mihalka's slasher flick, and the Ilsa expoitation series. Also from Canada, Slaxx director Elza Kephart, will go to the market with a new slasher satire, The Great Canada Day Massacre.

Internationally known names with projects in the market include Delivery, from Isaac Ezban, who previously was at the festival with their last film, Parvulos, (and Parallel in 2018) and You Were Never Here, from Johannes Grenzfurthner (Solvent), whose Masking Threshold and Razzennest played at Fantasia.

The full list of all ten projects are below, along with loglines or short synopses.