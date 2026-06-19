Friday One Sheet: BONDING

This fresh, and quite minimalist, poster for Victoria Trofimenko's Bonding, may have the record for the most shovels on a single poster. Hidden agendas and digging are the theme here as three estranged siblings reunite at a remote Colorado ranch.



The key art is from Fable, a marketing agency and design house we featured in the past around their collage poster for Neo-Nazi period piece The Order. Going with a distressed orange colour in a nearly monochrome palette, it favours a nice verticals (anchored by the symbolic shovel that both the blade and the handle extending just beyond the fram -- and loads of negative space (you know, for digging).



This allows for a lot of text on the right side of the design, including the above the line cast (with a curious absent director credit), a bold, if streamlined title card, some festival laurels, and a standard credit block, just above the middle line (nice). If it were not for much of the text, this would also make a nice trade-paperback novel cover.

It's all quite simple and elegantly balanced here, without giving much away, other than the production must be classy to go so minimal with its market. It is orders of magnitude better than its messy original key art, which gives off Walmart DVD Jacket vibes.



Given this shade or orange almost never dominates a poster, if it was placed in a cinema lobby (do they still do that, by the way?) it would certainly stand out.