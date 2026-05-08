PACIFICO Teaser: The Biggest Spanish Language Sci-fi Adventure is Coming

The teaser trailer is here for Gonzalo Gutiérrez's ambitious Spanish-language sci-fi adventure film, Pacifico (Pacific).

A group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.

It has been a long time coming for this one, folks. We first wrote about pre-sales at Cannes for this one way back, around this time of year, in 2023! Now that we have had a proper look at it we can only appreciate the scale that Gutiérrez has achieved here. And if there were ever an homage to Ridley Scott's works Pacifico looks to be it.

Check out the teaser and a small batch of stills below.