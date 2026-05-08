PACIFICO Teaser: The Biggest Spanish Language Sci-fi Adventure is Coming
The teaser trailer is here for Gonzalo Gutiérrez's ambitious Spanish-language sci-fi adventure film, Pacifico (Pacific).
A group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.
It has been a long time coming for this one, folks. We first wrote about pre-sales at Cannes for this one way back, around this time of year, in 2023! Now that we have had a proper look at it we can only appreciate the scale that Gutiérrez has achieved here. And if there were ever an homage to Ridley Scott's works Pacifico looks to be it.
Check out the teaser and a small batch of stills below.
‘Pacifico’ the most ambitious sci fi film ever made in Spanish unveils exclusive THEATRICAL TEASERAhead of it’s Cannes FilmSharks WORLD PREMIERE the brand new official teaser of PACIFIC/PACIFICO, the highly anticipated elevated creature feature from visionary Latin filmmaker Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG” (Giants) and the biggest Spanish language sci-fi adventure film ever made, reported at 10M USD .This reveal comes before the Cannes Film Market Screenings, where the buzz around the film is very high and the today’s hottest Latin/US Hispanic cast to date including Gabi de Faria (James Gunn’s Superman), Manolo Cardona (Undertow; The Snitch Cartel; Who Killed Sara?; Narcos), Christopher Von Uckermann (Rebelde; Kdabra; How to Break Up with Your Douchebag), PLATINO AWARD WINNER: Claudio Cataño (“Cien años de soledad”) , Ricardo Abarca (Que Culpa Tiene el Niño; Cumbia Ninja; Miss Bala) & Maria Nela Sinisterra (Corazon de Leon).Directed by Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG”, Pacifico hails from Buenos Aires-based outfit FilmSharks, produced by Mauricio Brunetti (Corazon de Leon) and Guido Rud (Lobo Feroz; No Dormiras), and executive produced by Florencia Lemoine (Giants). GG is internationally known for his bold visual style and roots in high-end visual effects as he collaborated with top tier director’s and producers worldwide on major productions. A self-taught VFX artist, Gutiérrez has made waves internationally with his sci-fi short/project Underland: The Last Surfacer which was widely compared with Fede Alvarez. He’s also a founding member of the Argentina’s VFX association and brings that technical mastery to this ambitious, practical-heavy realistic VFX vision.This is the biggest and most ambitious science fiction theatrical film ever made in Spanish where we created a space-ship world and universe where we worked to naturally mix narrative layers. Pacifico is about so much more than Alien Space Ships and monsters: it’s about how we understand that this is an old planet with so many hidden truths and untold stories of how visitors where more often than imagined. Top tier buyers are chasing this title and we aim to announce many key territories shortly - Guido Rud
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