PACIFICO (PACIFIC): Brand New Artwork Premieres Ahead of Cannes Market Screenings
Now that Marche du Film is in full swing market screenings will start in an attempt to lure in international buyers.
A group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.
Today and Saturday our friends at FilmSharks are screening Gonzalo Gutiérrez's Spanish-language sci-fi thriller, Pacifico (Pacific), for potential buyers. Ahead of these screenings brand new artwork was released. It features one of the young travelers, staring up at a dead, giant alien with spears sticking out of it.
It's one of those images from the first teaser that we shared on the weekend, one that evoked feelings from Ridley Scott's pilots in his seminal sci-fi horror, Alien. Regardless, we can all agree that this one feels big, so it needs big creatures for scale.
Ahead of it’s Cannes screening tomorrow, we are pleased to World Premiere the brand New Official Artwork of PACIFIC/PACIFICO, the highly anticipated, elevated creature feature from visionary Latin filmmaker, Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG” (Giants) and the biggest Spanish language sci-fi adventure film ever made reported at 10M USD.This reveal comes before the Cannes Film Market Screenings tomorrow and Saturday, where the buzz around the film is very high and the today’s hottest Latin/US Hispanic cast to date, including Gabi de Faria (James Gunn’s Superman) Manolo Cardona (Undertow; The Snitch Cartel; Who Killed Sara?; Narcos), Christopher Von Uckermann (Rebelde; Kdabra; How to Break Up with Your Douchebag), PLATINO AWARD WINNER Claudio Cataño (“Cien años de soledad”), Ricardo Abarca (Que Culpa Tiene el Niño; Cumbia Ninja; Miss Bala) & Maria Nela Sinisterra (Corazon de Leon).Directed by Gonzalo Gutiérrez “GG”, Pacifico hails from Buenos Aires-based outfit FilmSharks, produced by Mauricio Brunetti (Corazon de Leon) and Guido Rud (Lobo Feroz; No Dormiras), and executive produced by Florencia Lemoine (Giants). GG is internationally known for his bold visual style and roots in high-end visual effects as he collaborated with top tier director’s and producers worldwide on major productions. A self-taught VFX artist, Gutiérrez has made waves internationally with his sci-fi short/project Underland: The Last Surfacer which was widely compared with Fede Alvarez. He’s also a founding member of the Argentina’s VFX association and brings that technical mastery to this ambitious, practical-heavy realistic VFX vision.This is the biggest and most ambitious science fiction theatrical film ever made in Spanish where we created a space-ship world and universe where we worked to naturally mix narrative layers. Pacifico is about so much more than Alien Space Ships and monsters : it’s about how we understand that this is an old planet with so many hidden truths and untold stories of how visitors where more often than imagined. Top tier buyers are chasing this title and we aim to announce many key territories shortly - Guido Rud
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