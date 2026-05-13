PACIFICO (PACIFIC): Brand New Artwork Premieres Ahead of Cannes Market Screenings

Now that Marche du Film is in full swing market screenings will start in an attempt to lure in international buyers.

A group of young travelers are stranded on an island in the Pacific where they struggle to escape an evil presence that has been hidden from mankind for centuries.

Today and Saturday our friends at FilmSharks are screening Gonzalo Gutiérrez's Spanish-language sci-fi thriller, Pacifico (Pacific), for potential buyers. Ahead of these screenings brand new artwork was released. It features one of the young travelers, staring up at a dead, giant alien with spears sticking out of it.

Alien. Regardless, we can all agree that this one feels big, so it needs big creatures for scale. It's one of those images from the first teaser that we shared on the weekend , one that evoked feelings from Ridley Scott's pilots in his seminal sci-fi horror,. Regardless, we can all agree that this one feels big, so it needs big creatures for scale.