PACIFICO Promo Teaser: LatAm Sci-Fi Thriller up For Pre-Sales at Cannes

A promo teaser for an upcoming Spanish language sci-fi thriller called Pacifico has been passed along to us. Produced in part by our friends at Filmsharks this will be one of the promos shown to prospective buyers at Marche du Film next month as Pacifico heads into pre-sales.

Gonzalo Gutierrez 'G.G.' is making his feature film debut on this project. He has a lengthy history in visual effects, most recently he was the effects supervisor on Alejandro Hidalgo’s The Exorcism of God. We will say that the most hopeful thing we see is not in the promo itself but in one of the pictures below. Is that a practical creature effect there?

The Colombian/Argentine co-production is now in post and will look for a debut at the end of the year or beginning of 2024. It boasts being the biggest Spanish language sci-fi thriller made to date with a budget of nearly $10 million U.S. Coming from the perspective of someone who has sat in their share of co-production events and heard entire auditoriums shift at asks for half of that this was quite a bit for anyone to undertake. So the stakes are high and as are hopes heading into pre-sales for the pic.

Check out the promo and a pair of stills below the announcement.