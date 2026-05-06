Blood Window Showcase at Cannes Presents Eight Ibero-American Genre Titles

The legacy of Blood Window carries on with our friends at Fantastic Pavilion as they announce the eight titles that will be presented in The Blood Window Showcase during Marche du Film at Cannes next week. Blood Window is supported by the Fantastic Pavilion and continues to be one of the leading platforms for Ibero-American genre cinema.

Eight films at the WIP stage, from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile y Peru, will be international buyers, sales agents, festival programmers, and investors.

Some of these filmmakers have been featured on our pages in years past. Andrés Beltrán (Quicksand, Tarumama), Jorge Olguín (Whispers of the Forest), Horacio Maldonado (Moviedreams), and Armando Fonseca (Skull: The Mask) have all had films written about here at ScreenAnarchy.

The eight projects are in the announcement below. We will have more news from Fantastic Pavilion in the days leading up to Marche du Film at Cannes.