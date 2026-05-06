Blood Window Showcase at Cannes Presents Eight Ibero-American Genre Titles
The legacy of Blood Window carries on with our friends at Fantastic Pavilion as they announce the eight titles that will be presented in The Blood Window Showcase during Marche du Film at Cannes next week. Blood Window is supported by the Fantastic Pavilion and continues to be one of the leading platforms for Ibero-American genre cinema.
Eight films at the WIP stage, from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile y Peru, will be international buyers, sales agents, festival programmers, and investors.
Some of these filmmakers have been featured on our pages in years past. Andrés Beltrán (Quicksand, Tarumama), Jorge Olguín (Whispers of the Forest), Horacio Maldonado (Moviedreams), and Armando Fonseca (Skull: The Mask) have all had films written about here at ScreenAnarchy.
The eight projects are in the announcement below. We will have more news from Fantastic Pavilion in the days leading up to Marche du Film at Cannes.
A Platform for Ibero-American Genre CinemaCannes, 2026 — The Blood Window Showcase, presented in collaboration with the Fantastic Pavilion, will unveil its 2026 Official Selection at the Marché du Film of the Cannes Film Festival, reaffirming its role as a leading platform for Ibero-American fantastic genre cinema and a key industry gateway for the region’s most distinctive voices to reach the international stage.Official ScreeningThursday, May 14 · 12:00 PMRoom: Lérins 1 · Palais des FestivalsAs part of the Marché du Film Industry ProgramAs part of this year’s edition, the Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia will present a special message during the Blood Window Showcase, further strengthening the ties between a global community that understands genre cinema as territory, language, and identity.The Showcase is conceived as a strategic industry space where a selection of 8 projects is presented to international buyers, sales agents, festival programmers, and investors accredited in Cannes.Each film will feature an exclusive industry preview, offering a first look at new voices and proposals that reinforce the diversity, identity, and international reach of Ibero-American fantastic genre cinema.Official Selection 2026The 2026 edition presents eight feature films that reflect the diversity and evolution of the genre across the region:EL DIABLO ADENTRO (México) — Dir. Andrés BeltránLEVANTADOS DO CHÃO (Brazil) — Dir. Marcus NetoKALKUTÚN, JUICIO A LOS BRUJOS (Chile) — Dir. Jorge OlguínEL INFINITO (México) — Dir. Fabián ArchondoMOVIEDREAMS (Argentina) — Dir. Horacio MaldonadoDENTES VELHOS (Brazil) — Dir. Armando FonsecaCYBERMUCHIK (Perú) — Dir. Fernando MendozaLAS LÁGRIMAS DE BAEL (México) — Dir. Hugo VillaseñorAbout Blood WindowBlood Window is an international platform dedicated to the development, visibility, and circulation of Ibero-American fantastic genre cinema. Through its various initiatives, it promotes the international projection of the region’s talent by connecting projects, creators, and companies with the global industry, while positioning their stories in the world’s leading markets and festivals.Cannes · Marché du Film · 2026 - Blood Window · Fantastic Pavilion
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