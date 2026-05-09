AMARA: Sales on Roar Uthaug's Supernatural Horror to Launch at Marche du Film

Amara, a supernatural horror from Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug (Netflix's Troll movies, Hellfjord, The Wave, Cold Prey). ScreenDaily is reporting that Korean sales and production outfit K-Movie Entertainment is launching sales at the Cannes market on, a supernatural horror from Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug (Netflix'smovies,).

Set in Thailand, the story follows a group of international backpackers who become entangled in a curse connected to an unsolved death. Blending supernatural mythology with mounting paranoia, the film is inspired by the folklore of Southeast Asia.

The English-language feature is based on an original idea by Uthaug and his Troll series screenwriter Espen Aukan. The project is listed as in development. These pre-sales are aimed at raising capital for production costs by securing upfront commitments from global territories.

Uthaug described Amara as “a fast, intense horror experience that takes something familiar and comforting - a carefree trip with friends - and turns it into a nightmare”. He added that the filmmaking team aims to create “a relentless propulsive and globally accessible horror film that keeps audiences on edge from beginning to end.” It marks the first English-language title for K-Movie Entertainment, which is known for handling sales of blockbuster Korean franchise The Roundup starring Don Lee.

Of an additional note it's worth mentioning a couple other projects that K-Movie has on their slate.