THE WAVE Teaser: Justin Long And Sheila Vand Star in Trippy Parable Flick

Gille Klabin's feature directorial debut The Wave will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest on Saturday night. Justin Long and Sheila Vand star in the 'psychedelic parable' written and produced by Carl W. Lucas.

The trailer dropped ealier this week. We think this is something everyone will enjoy. Have a look for yourself below.

Frank (Justin Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate a soon-to-be promotion with his co-worker, Jeff (Donald Faison), but their night takes a turn for the worst when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that alters his perception and changes his life forever. He is thrown into a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs across reality, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet.

The film stars Justin Long (Accepted, Jeepers Creepers), Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless), Tommy Flanagan (Braveheart, Sin City), Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, the upcoming Snowpiercer series) Katia Winter (The Catch, Sleepy Hollow series) and Ronnie Gene Blevins (Joe, True Detective).

Epic Pictures is handling the film's release at a yet to be announced date.