BOUTIQUE: TO PRESERVE AND COLLECT: Jambika Docs Acquires World-Sales Rights For Ry Levey's Physical Media Collector Label Doc

While our friend, Ry Levey, tours with their documentary, Boutique: To Preserve and Collect, picking up awards as they go along, the sales outfit Jambika Docs has acquired the World-sales rights for the film.

Barcelona-based sales outlet Jambika Docs has acquired World-sales rights for Ry Levey’s physical media collector label documentary out of the European Film Market in Berlin and ahead of the film’s US Premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, CA.

BOUTIQUE: TO PRESERVE AND COLLECT is a documentary on the history of physical media, the global rise of boutique specialty collector labels, and their role in film restoration, preservation, and the elevation of underrepresented voices.

“There’s a strong sense of nostalgia throughout BOUTIQUE: TO PRESERVE AND COLLECT, which I believe will resonate with audiences,” says Juan Solera, Head of Acquisitions and Sales for Jambika Docs. “More than that, the documentary has the potential to satisfy the curiosity of those interested in how these incredible films were saved, preserved, and kept alive in the market.”

Jambika Docs will present the film at MIP London, followed by AIDC Melbourne, CPH:DOX, Docs Barcelona, Sheffield Doc Fest, and Sunnyside of the Doc.

The deal was negotiated by producers Ry Levey and Cheryl Staurulakis on behalf of the film, and Juan Solera for Jambika Docs.

BOUTIQUE: TO PRESERVE AND COLLECT is directed by Ry Levey and produced by Mr. Levey for RBL Films (Canada) and Cheryl Staurulakis of Orama Filmworks (USA). The executive producers are Cheryl Staurulakis (Orama Filmworks), Brett & Jason Butler for Substance Productions (Canada), and Cassandra & Kris Levey.