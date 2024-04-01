OUT IN THE RING: Award-winning LGBTQIA+ Wrestling Doc Available on Blu-ray Now!

Our own Josh caught Out In The Ring when it screened at Fantasia in 2022, where it won the Bronze Audience Award for Best Documentary at the festival.

One sign of a great documentary is the ability to take a concept that doesn’t interest a viewer on the surface and grab them with a great story. Out in the Ring is exactly that kind of film. A balanced and nuanced look at a century of victories and defeats with inspiring stories, cautionary tales, and plenty of high-flying action to punctuate the strength and power of the movement. This is definitely among the highlights of this year’s Fantasia.

Following a global festival tour and critically lauded broadcast on FUSE TV, Ry Levey's look into the world of LGBTQIA+ representation in pro wrestling, OUT IN THE RING comes to North American BluRay on April 1st via boutique label ETR Media, a partner of OCN Distribution and Vinegar Syndrome.

The release comes replete with extras including a director and editor commentary, and additional interview segments featuring wrestlers including EFFY, Susan Tex Green and Sonny Kiss.

OUT IN THE RING explores the rise and history of LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers and representation in the sport. Using a combination of interviews with LGBTQ+ wrestling talents (past and present), allies & historians, archival footage and rare photos, OUT IN THE RING uncovers the history of the pro wrestling industry and the rise of visibility for performers and fans around the world.