Crowdfund This: BOUTIQUE, New Doc Chronicles The Rise of Specialty Distributors

Physical media is not dead.

There are serious physical media collectors among us who would scoff at the notion that no one buys movies on DVD and Blu-ray any more. They are the collecters of films obscure and common, recent titles popular among the masses and titles thought long lost to the sands of time. They seemingly put new mortages on their homes and forfeit child college savings accounts to afford the explosion of limited editions, special editions and 4Ks coming out every week. There is definitely a boom happening in physical media releases these days and cinephiles could not be happier for it.

A couple Anarchists immediately come to mind when it comes to this topic. Ard has been a constant with his Pretty Packaging articles and Josh is always sharing new releases in all makes and manners on his accounts. They will be very interested in this crowdfunding campaign for a new documentary from our friend Ry Levy called Boutique

Levy, the director of the award winning documentary Out In The Ring, has turned his attention to this boom in physical media releases, looking to specialty distribution labels like Vinegar Syndrome and Severin Films for example. Levy will interview distributors, filmmakers, actors and writers for this project.

"... my follow-up feature doc to my multi-award winning film Out In The Ring, is the documentary Boutique, a look at the global rise of specialty bluray labels and their role in film restoration, preservation and renewing interest in film collecting through the release of forgotten classics, overlooked gems and cinematic curios from all corners of the planet".

Please consider contributing to this project. The crowdfunding campaign can be found here