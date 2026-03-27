Now Streaming: DETECTIVE HOLE Nordic Noir, SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN Slow Horror, THE RED LINE Scams

Our weekly guide to new and noteworthy indie and international genre fare on various streaming services begins with the most popular service.

Detective Hole S1

All nine episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Tobias Santelmann stars as the titular police detective, who is carrying a load of guilt; in the opening scenes of the first episode, he jumped in his police car to chase a fleeing suspect, only to inadvertently kill his partner. Of course, this being a series that was created and written by Jo Nesbo, that's only the beginning of his guilt, which may have contributed to his alcoholism, among other addictions.

Five years later, Harry Hole is still haunted by the bank robbery and the ensuing accident, though it was the robber who murdered a bank teller for no apparent reason. Harry is trying to get over what happened; he's in a romantic relationship with a single mother and is endeavoring to make nice with her young teenage son.

Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, who's also co-starring in the newly-streaming Apple series For All Mankind (see below) and Imperfect Women, co-stars as a former Interpol agent who joined the Oslo police force and now works in Narcotics. Admittedly, it's a bit disorienting to hear him speaking fluent Norwegian, but he fits perfectly into the role of an experienced police officer who makes other people flinch when they see him, for some reason.

I've only sampled the first episode, which sets up the season's narrative and introduces the leading characters. It's the kind of show that I want to watch to completion because of the actors and the great Nordic Noir flavor that the show has in abundance.

Official synopsis: "When a series of ritualistic murders hits Oslo, a gifted detective must navigate a puzzle of patterns, corruption and his own demons to catch the killer."

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen S1

All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Camila Morrone makes for an appealing, vulnerable, yet empowered protagonist, which really helps in the first episode, which s-l-o-w-l-y establishes its moody atmosphere as a young couple drives and drives and drives, on their way to the "vacation cabin" -- more like a sizable lodge in the woods -- owned by the family of the groom (Adam DiMarco), where they will be getting married in five days.

Odd moments keep happening in a haphazard manner, including the sighting of dead animals, scattered hither and thither, the discovery of an empty restaurant, and the reveal of a nearly-empty bar where a mysterious man peers over the top of a bathroom stall to make eye contact with our poor protagonist. Once the couple arrives at their final destination, she meets the groom's family members, which does not fill her with joy.

One the last family members she meets is Jennifer Jason Leigh, which at least gives some hope that watching all eight episodes will be rewarding for horror fans, beyond the bloody excess that is teased in the opening scenes. We shall see. Haley Z. Boston (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Brand New Cherry Flavor) created the series; the Duffer Brothers served as producers.

Official synopsis: "A bride has a feeling that something horrifying will happen at her wedding -- and the closer to the altar she gets, the worse it becomes."

The Red Line

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Because it's happened to me, my stomach immediately clenched when watching the first few minutes of the film, in which an unsuspecting woman is victimized by phone scammers who promptly empty the account she shares with her husband.

Frankly, I could only watch a few minutes before it became too personally upsetting. I just watched the trailer, though, and I must admit: I love the idea that those who were scammed decided to strike back. Go for it!

Official synopsis: "Three women fall prey to a ruthless phone scam. To settle the score, they'll take on the criminal network that stole their money -- and their dignity."

Next, we point to films and series that we've already reviewed, listed alphabetically; visit each title to read the review in full and watch the trailer.

Daredevil: Born Again S2

The first episode is now streaming on Disney Plus. Subsequent episodes will debut every Tuesday evening.

Our review by Andew Mack: "Daredevil Born Again continues to offer grounded, character-driven drama with moments of brutal, effective action. However, predictable storytelling, and unavoidable focus on social commentary have left it without the standout, conversation-sparking moments that once defined the series."

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

The film is now streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Our review by J Hurtado: "The rare action film that goes beyond the bullets to create something genuine and real, it takes the best elements and possibilities of the genres its playing in and blends them to create an emotionally fulfilling rollercoaster ride where you might actually shed a tear at the end. More of this, please."

For All Mankind S5

The first episode is now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes will debut every Friday.

Our review by yours truly: "Should continue to satisfy science-fiction fans, especially those who love the alt-history sub-genre, and all of us who love stories that thrill while also touching the heart and unsettling deep-seated emotions."

She Loved Blossoms More

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Our review by J Hurtado: "For those viewers who are on its very particular wavelength, however, She Loved Blossoms More could be a soothing journey to a dark place within themselves, exploring the peripheral spaces just beyond memory, and that is worth the trip."

The Mortuary Assistant

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Our review by George and Josh Bate: "Fans of the source material may extricate a fragment of enjoyment basking in the atmosphere of the game so accurately replicated in cinematic fashion. For everyone else, however, a grueling and unpleasantly confounding trip to a mortuary awaits."

Finally, here are a couple new titles that caught our eye on Prime Video. Both look quite promising, though I've not yet watched to verify their qualify.

Pretty Lethal

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Five ballerinas. 90 minutes. Uma Thurman. Yes, please.

Official synopsis: "An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong--and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."

Bait

All six episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.

Riz Ahmed stars as a struggling actor. As opposed to Disny Plus' Wonder Man, though, this is a comedy! Each episode runs about 30 minutes, so it looks like a fun binge.

Official synopsis: "From Oscar and Emmy winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy about Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. We follow him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job."

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

