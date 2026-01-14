THE BLUFF Official Trailer: It's Chopra Jones vs. Urban in 19th Century Pirate Action Flick

Mere days after our first look at Priyanka Chopra Jones, Karl Urban, and more, in the period action flick The Bluff, from co-writer and director, Frank E. Flowers, we now have an official trailer. And a red-band official trailer at that. Because nothing sells better than pirate booty than kicking pirate booty.

First impressions? Not bad, not bad at all. Lots of good action, with contemporary influences, but that's okay. Lots of blood too, which is always a welcome sight. Chopra Jones has quality action chops! She is fully committed to the bit. Yeah, we'll want to get our eyes on the rest of this when it comes out next month, on Prime Video.

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff; a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

The Bluff premieres globally on Prime Video on February 25th, 2026.