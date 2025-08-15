BAD HAIRCUT: Your First Look at Debut Horror Comedy From Kyle Misak to Premiere at Fantastic Fest

Hot off yesterday's announcement that it will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next month, we have your first look at Bad Haircut the debut horror comedy from Michigan filmmaker Kyle Misak.

When a college kid goes to a new place to get a haircut, he discovers that his barber is a psychopath.

We have it on good authority from someone close to ScreenAnarchy that Bad Haircut will be one of the hidden gems of the festival. They have seen Bad Haircut and suggest that it be on everyone's radar.

Bad Haircut stars Spencer Harrison Levin, Nora Freetly, RJ Beaubrun and Beau Minniear. Personally, we're a fan of Freetly's socials and her expressive, hilarious comedy reels. Levin starred in found footage influencer horror, #Chadgetstheaxe, two years ago. Notable supporting cast members include Mindy Sterling, Jake Busey and character actor Larry Hankin.

We reached out to Misak and they have provided a small gallery of stills and behind-the-scenes images. From the pitch deck they also provided we have a long synopsis to share with you as well.

Billy Crumpus, a college student who has never believed in himself or had the confidence to make a move, finally reaches his wit’s end after an interaction with some girls at a party goes horribly wrong. Discouraged by his goofy look and lack of charisma, Billy’s best friends, Sonny and Dee, go on mission to help Billy find his confidence by taking him to their favorite barber: an eccentric, bizarre man named Mick. What Billy thinks will be a quick haircut turns into the adventure of a lifetime when Mick becomes dangerously unhinged and pushes Billy to new heights in a series of thrilling twists and comedic turns. But through the chaos and what is undoubtedly the worst day of his life, Billy finds what he had been looking for all along.

Stay tuned for more from Bad Haircut closer to its festival bow.