THE LONG WALK Review: Near Flawless, Top-Tier Adaptation of Stephen King's Dystopian Novel

Stephen King began writing his first novel, The Long Walk, a dystopian thriller set in an alternate, totalitarian America, as a college freshman at the University of Maine in the fall of 1966.

It wasn’t published until more than a decade later, however, under a pen name, “Richard Bachman,” over concerns that more than releasing more than one novel a year would over-saturate the market and negatively impact the King brand name.

King wrote The Long Walk during one of the most turbulent periods in American history. Between political assassinations, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Vietnam War, America seemed dangerously on the brink of self-immolation and dissolution or barring either, a truly representative, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic democracy or political suppression, right-wing repression, and reactionary authoritarianism. (Alternatives, of course, that still resonate to this day.) For young men in the mid 1960s, including King himself, the military draft posed a real-world, existential threat of a dying in a foreign country in a war of choice for self-interested politicians and the military-industrial complex.

Like almost all of King’s work, adaptation into other media seemed like a foregone conclusion, but it still took the better part of five decades, stop-and-start development, and a confluence of several factors, including a resurgent interest in King’s unadapted works, the popularity of dystopian works on and off the screen, and the involvement of Francis Lawrence (Red Sparrow, Water for Elephants, Constantine), a filmmaker best known for adapting I Am Legend, Richard Matheson’s cult post-apocalyptic horror novel, and The Hunger Games series, Suzanne Collins’s science-fiction dystopia set in an alternate, post-war, post-depression America where the ruling class uses an annual life-or-death tournament to both pacify and entertain the lower classes.

Collins may or may not agree, but owes a literary debt to King’s seminal work, from the idea of an annually televised tournament created by a totalitarian government to entertain and pacify to a lone survivor rewarded with material comfort and social status, if not actual power, but where Collins and Lawrence emphasized the scale, scope, and spectacle of the Hunger Games themselves, King’s novel and Lawrence’s bold, brilliant, and brutal adaptation all but eliminates the spectacle — and the spectacular — from the adaptation, resulting in a raw, often times grueling, but no less wrenching, experience.

Making a handful of minor story-related changes, decreasing the number of walkers from 100 to 50 and downgrading the state-mandated pace from four miles per hour to three miles per hour, and at least one major, potentially divisive change that won’t be spoiled here, Lawrence, working from JT Mollner’s (Strange Darling, Outlaws and Angels) ruthlessly economical script, opens The Long Walk only moments before the endurance contest begins, leaving otherwise crucial details, like the time period, setting, and character backgrounds, either wholly unspecified or intentionally vague.

A title card, however, gives audiences everything they need to know about the world of The Long Walk: A ruinous war and subsequent depression has left America — or whatever’s left of it — under a military dictatorship. Grinding, never-ending poverty leaves disenfranchised young men with little choice (or really, the illusion of choice), but to throw their names into a yearly lottery.

Every year, the government selects 50 young men, some still in their teens, for the “long walk” of the title. Once they start the long walk, they can’t stop, they can’t fall under the 3-MPH limit, and if they receive more than three warnings within an hour, they face immediate execution by the soldiers accompanying them.

While it’s literally “walk or die” for the participants, each step, each execution captured on a camera accompanying them on their walk, Lawrence never cuts away from the young men to the viewers at home, presumably gathered around their cathode-ray television sets. Minus the occasional steep hill, rainstorm, or daylight changing into night and back again, the participants walk in a seemingly straight line, mile after mile on a seemingly endless, featureless asphalt road bracketed on either side by open fields, scattered trees, and the occasional disinterested onlookers.

Where The Hunger Games series turned on a double-edged critique of spectacle as mass entertainment, an instrument of propaganda, and a tool for pacification, the adaptation of King’s novel sidesteps that particular critique altogether, instead foregrounding the young men who, for reasons personal and political, decided to join the long walk, primarily Raymond Garraty (Cooper Hoffman, Saturday Night, Licorice Pizza), the film’s central character and protagonist, and Peter McVries (David Jonsson, Alien: Romulus), the fellow participant Garraty befriends throughout the film, sharing his life story in brief, seemingly insignificant increments.

A key element of both novel and adaptation, the bond Garraty and McVries form throughout the long walk seems paradoxical at first -- they’re competitors, after all, and the state dictates only one can survive the ordeal -- but it’s also far from uncommon, especially during wartime between soldiers serving in combat, facing life or death together. It’s that sharpness and intensity of shared experience and with it, feeling, that explains their growing bond and eventually, how they individually and collectively face who lives and who dies at the end of the long walk.

By necessity, a feature-length, two-hour film can’t give equal time to or properly develop the other walkers, but Lawrence and Mollner, working with a standout cast supporting Hoffman and Jonsson’s nuanced, note-perfect performances, make each character, each life, no matter how briefly they appear onscreen, matter. How, when, and why they die also matters.

Exploiting the freedom afforded by an R-rating as opposed to the neutered PG-13 rating of The Hunger Games series, Lawrence depicts their deaths in graphically realistic detail, all the more agonizing, harrowing, and ultimately, heart-breaking.