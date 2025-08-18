GOOD BOY Official Trailer: The Goodest of Boys Against The Baddest of Ghosts

The horror flick Good Boy will open in theaters on October 3rd (in the UK the following week). Independant Film Company and Shudder are handling all releases in North America and the official trailer was sent out this afternoon. You will want to check it out down below.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, produced by Leonberg and Kari Fischer, Good Boy instantly drew attention for its big hook, Indy is the lead. The movie is told entirely from his perspective.

Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant’s grim death. When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.

Indy's humans, Ben and Kari, had this to say about their furry leading man.

“Indy” is a middle-aged, 35-pound retriever who has no idea that he’s a movie star. His favorite things are fetch, food, and his humans, Ben & Kari—in that order. His special talents include finding tennis balls and staring deep into your soul the moment before you fill his dinner bowl. Good Boy is Indy’s feature debut following his break-out role in the short film of the same name.

Our own Josh caught Good Boy when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year.