GOOD BOY Final Trailer: Canine Spooker Opens in Theaters on October 3rd

Ben Leonberg's canine-led spooker, Good Boy, will finally land in theaters on October 3rd. Currently rating 95% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (because some critics are either cat people, or souless monsters who don't like anything at all) the Final Trailer arrived today, which you can check out down below.

While he did not make the Final Trailer our own Josh still made it into all of the press releases that have come out in support of this release. This is what we got to look at every time we opened one.

"With an innovative hook and Indy’s mind-blowing lead performance, GOOD BOY is one of the most unique experiences of the year. It is big fun in a cute, furry little package." - J Hurtado, SCREEN ANARCHY

There are worse things to look at in your inbox. Do not miss Good Boy when it opens next month.