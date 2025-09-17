GOOD BOY Final Trailer: Canine Spooker Opens in Theaters on October 3rd
Ben Leonberg's canine-led spooker, Good Boy, will finally land in theaters on October 3rd. Currently rating 95% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (because some critics are either cat people, or souless monsters who don't like anything at all) the Final Trailer arrived today, which you can check out down below.
While he did not make the Final Trailer our own Josh still made it into all of the press releases that have come out in support of this release. This is what we got to look at every time we opened one.
"With an innovative hook and Indy’s mind-blowing lead performance, GOOD BOY is one of the most unique experiences of the year. It is big fun in a cute, furry little package."- J Hurtado, SCREEN ANARCHY
There are worse things to look at in your inbox. Do not miss Good Boy when it opens next month.
Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant’s grim death. When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.
