I LIVE HERE NOW: Fantasia Festival Poster Now Available for Julie Pacino's Psychodrama

With the Fantasia Int'l Film Festival in full swing the promotion of titles picks up. Today, the festival poster for Julie Pacino's psychodrama, I LIve Here Now, has arrived.

Our own Kurt included I Like Here Now in our curtain raiser at the beginning of the week. They are very much looking forward to catching this one when it's their turn at the wheel of festival coverage next week. I Live Here Now has its world premiere at Fantasia on July 24th.

In the surreal landscape of I LIVE HERE NOW, struggling actress Rose (Lucy Fry) finds her life upended by unexpected news. She’s suddenly forced to confront a future she never thought possible, just as a major career opportunity with top agent Cindy Abrams (Cara Seymour) comes into view. Things spiral further when her casual boyfriend, Travis (Matt Rife) brings his overbearing mother (Sheryl Lee) into the fold, pushing Rose to the brink. She flees to The Crown Inn, a crumbling motel at the edge of nowhere, where time fractures and reality bends. Haunted by sleep paralysis, splintered memories, and eerie motel dwellers, especially the enigmatic Lillian (Madeline Brewer), Rose begins to unravel. To move forward, she must confront the buried truth of her past that her body has never forgotten. Shot on vibrant 35mm with striking 16mm sequences, and directed by Julie Pacino in her feature debut, I LIVE HERE NOW is a haunting, dreamlike psychodrama about identity, trauma, and the fragile line between memory and madness.

Directed and Written by Julie Pacino, their debut feature film stars Lucy Fry (Godfather of Harlem),

Matt Rife (Wild 'N Out), Cara Seymour (Adaptation), Sheryl Lee (Twin Peaks) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale).

Along with the poster the Director's Statement was also sent along.