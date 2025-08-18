Criterion in November 2025: EYES WIDE SHUT, EL, BURDEN OF DREAMS

Now I must be a Criterion fanboy and express my utter delight at the incredibly oddball collection that the Criterion Collection has assembled for release in November 2025.

My picks are in the headline: Stanley Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut in 4K; Luis Bunuel's nightmarish El in 4K; Les Blank's seminal documentary featuring Werner Herzog, Burden of Dreams in 4K.

Yet I'm sure others, including some of my fellow writers, will make the case for John Hughes' teen angst party The Breakfast Club in 4K; Reginald Hudlin's teen comedy House Party in 4K; Howard Hughes' incredible flying Hell's Angeles in 4K; and/or the fascinating works collected in Abbas Kiarostami: Early Shorts and Features, part of the Eclipse From Criterion collection, available on Blu-ray.

Flip through previews of the covers in our gallery below. Read all about the individual titles at the authorized Criterion site.