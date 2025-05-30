Friday One Sheet: MEGAN 2.0

Cannes Coverage Hollywood Interviews Indie News International Videos All News

Leaning hard into a magenta, back-lit, pop-star aesthetic, LA's design for the sequel to Blumhouse's surprise hit M3GAN, has the most elegant, and wonderfully simple alliteration tagline of the year, "Miss Me?" This could easily be a super hero or action movie poster, but that it is a sci-fi horror film about a killer doll works just as well. 

In the title typography, the Tesla inspired, is it a 3 or an E or a drop down menu, triple line hamburger, is equally on theme and equally elegant. Normally, I find posters for Blumhouse productions to be rather blasé, but the simplicity here is a feature, not a bug.


Oh, and points for at least a partial credit block at the bottom, even thought this feels more like a teaser poster than the release key art.

