Cannes Coverage Dramas Trailers All News Weird News

DANGEROUS ANIMALS Official Trailer: Sean Byrne's New Horror Flick, in Theaters June 6th!

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
DANGEROUS ANIMALS Official Trailer: Sean Byrne's New Horror Flick, in Theaters June 6th!
The official trailer for Sena Byrne's new horror flick, Dangerours Animals, is out today, from IFC and Shudder. Check it out, along with a new gallery of stills, down below. 
 
Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself—will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep? Sean Byrne returns with his third visceral feature, DANGEROUS ANIMALS, exclusively in theaters June 6, 2025.
 
Dangerous Animals stars Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison, and Josh Heuston.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Sean ByrneNick LepardHassie HarrisonJai CourtneyJosh HeustonHorrorThriller

More about Dangerous Animals (2025)

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.