DANGEROUS ANIMALS Official Trailer: Sean Byrne's New Horror Flick, in Theaters June 6th!

The official trailer for Sena Byrne's new horror flick, Dangerours Animals, is out today, from IFC and Shudder. Check it out, along with a new gallery of stills, down below.

Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself—will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep? Sean Byrne returns with his third visceral feature, DANGEROUS ANIMALS, exclusively in theaters June 6, 2025.

Dangerous Animals stars Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison, and Josh Heuston.