Shudder in September: Highlights Include GUTS & GLORY, DANGEROUS ANIMALS, NIGHT OF THE REAPER and More!

With Summer nearing an end and the routine of life resuming, respite may be found in Shudder's lineup for September.
Speaking of sorry, Canada. The Canadian found footage flick, House on Eden, will be available in all territories where Shudder is available. The filmed-in-Canada horror flick, Night of the Reaper, will also be available in all territories.
One of the 28-something-later movies is part of the rep-porogramming, along with three "Tales from the..." movies as well. Cult classics like The Craft and American Psycho are also in the mix.
September 2025 Programming Highlights
FILMS
DANGEROUS ANIMALS
Shudder Exclusive Film
Directed Sean Byrne
Streaming On Shudder September 5
Available in US
Synopsis
When Zephyr (Hassie Harrison, Yellowstone), a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Jai Courtney, American Primeval) and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.
NIGHT OF THE REAPER
Shudder Original Film
Directed by Brandon Christensen
Streaming On Shudder September 19
Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI
Synopsis
In 1980’s suburbia, exactly one year after a young woman is brutally murdered by babysitter killer “The Reaper," her sister, Deena returns home just as the Reaper returns. When Deena steps in to babysit the town Sheriff's son the evening escalates with shocking and unexpected results.
HOUSE ON EDEN
Directed by Kris Collins
Streaming On Shudder September 26
Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI
Synopsis
Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Starring social media sensations Kris Collins (aka @KallMeKris), Celina Myers (aka @CelinaSpookyBoo) and Jason-Christopher Myers (Nobody Gets Out Alive).
TV SERIES
Guts & Glory
Shudder Original Series
New Series Premieres Tuesday, September 9
Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI
Synopsis
New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts &Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges. The new series blends the intensity of a horror film with the pressure of a survival game where contestants are confronted with their fears in various scenarios.
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
Shudder Original Series
New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, September 5 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;
Debuts on-demand Sunday, September 7
Available in US and CA
Synopsis
Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.
SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS
Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:
Friday, September 5: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBA
Friday, September 12: “Recreational Psychopaths” Watch Party – Dangerous Animals and The Furies
Friday, September 19: “The Babysitters Club” Watch Party – Night of the Reaper and Spoonful of Sugar
Friday, September 26: “The Movies That Made Shudder” Watch Party –Featuring titles from the Shudder 10 Collection – V/H/S/94 and Late Night with the Devil
SHUDDER RESURRECTED
**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**
September 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1
Daryl (Noman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.
Access: Horror 2025 Shorts Program
Short films from the 2025 Access: Horror Festival explore fear, beauty, and transformation, and they center on disabled, intersectional bodies and horror as a space of resistance and rebirth.
28 Weeks Later
Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.
Bride of Frankenstein
Mary Shelley reveals the main characters of her novel survived: Baron Henry Frankenstein, goaded by an even madder scientist, builds his monster a mate.
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
High-level demons collect low-level demons as warriors in attempt to obtain a key containing the blood of Christ. The key is guarded by immortal warriors called Demon Knights.
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood
The Crypt Keeper returns to tell the story of a funeral parlor that moonlights as a vampire bordello.
Tales from the Hood
A funeral director tells four strange tales of horror with an African American focus to three drug dealers he traps in his place of business.
Jawbreaker
Three of the most popular girls at Reagan High accidentally kill the prom queen with a jawbreaker when a kidnapping goes horribly wrong.
The Craft
A young girl new to a Catholic school befriends a coven of witches whom the other students either shun or fear. But when a powerful invocation goes wrong, the consequences could endanger their lives.
Spin the Bottle
The story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.
American Psycho
A wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.
Haunt
On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an “extreme’ haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.
Devoured
A Latina immigrant mother, tormented by malevolent forces living within the walls of an old New York City restaurant where she works, struggles to escape and return to her son before the evil drives her completely mad.
September 15
Bitten Seasons 1-3
Elena navigates her life between the human world and the werewolf world as the only female species.
Hagazussa
After the loss of her tormented mother, the erratic behavior of a 15th century woman living in an isolated mountain village becomes a threat to the safety of her infant child.
Rounding
A driven young medical resident transfers to a rural hospital for a fresh start. There, the demons of his past start to catch up to him when he becomes consumed by the case of a young asthma patient.
Medusa 2021
In order to resist temptation, Mariana and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. However, the day will come when the urge to scream will be stronger than it ever has been.
Candy Land
A seemingly naïve and devout young woman navigates her way into the underground world of truck stop sex workers a.k.a “lot lizards.”
September 21
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Father and son coroners investigate the death of a beautiful Jane Doe.
September 22
Perewangan
Two siblings struggle to save themselves from the terror of the Perewangan Demon, which has been passed down through generations in their own family.
Pabrik Gula (aka Sugar Mill)
A group of seasonal laborers working at a Sugar Factory must survive supernatural forces that arise.