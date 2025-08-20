With Summer nearing an end and the routine of life resuming, respite may be found in Shudder's lineup for September.

The big one is Sean Byrne's horror flick, Dangerous Animals, so big that only subscribers in the U.S. will be able to watch it on the platform. Sorry on Shudder's behalf? That seems like a weird situation, but with such a popular movie this Summer, everyone wanted their nibble at the worldwide rights for it.

Speaking of sorry, Canada. The Canadian found footage flick, House on Eden, will be available in all territories where Shudder is available. The filmed-in-Canada horror flick, Night of the Reaper, will also be available in all territories.

Regular programming for The Last Drive-in continues and a new competition series, Guts & Glory will premiere on September 9th, in all territories.

One of the 28-something-later movies is part of the rep-porogramming, along with three "Tales from the..." movies as well. Cult classics like The Craft and American Psycho are also in the mix.

Check out the full line-up below.