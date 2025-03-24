CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD Official Trailer: Opens Nationwide on May 9th.

If you were at the local movieplex this past weekend to catch the opening of Flying Lotus' cosmic horror Ash, you were among the first to see the official trailer for Eli Craig's Clown in a Cornfield. Premiering exclusively in front of those screenings across North America it was everyone's first glance at it.

Now that opening weekend has past everyone else who was not within driving distance of a cinema playing the other movie can now watch the official trailer for it. You can check it out down below.

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

The audience scores are not in yet but the critic score on RT is favorable , even with our intrepid Josh doing their due dligence to lower the curve after they caught the film at SXSW. He at least sounds disappointed when doing it.

A lesser mix of Children of the Corn, Hot Fuzz, The Wicker Man, and any number of cursed small town films, Clown in a Cornfield is not the blast it should be, and that’s a bummer.

Clown in a Cornfield opens nationwide on May 9th.