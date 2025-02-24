ANDOR Season Two Teaser Trailer: Everyone is Ready to Fight!
The first teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's second season of the critically acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor. Simply put, the first series was the best thing Lucasfilm and Disney have put out in series form since the first two season of The Mandalorian. Maybe better? That's subjective, and I know which way I'd lean.
All the usual players are there and some from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have shown up to aid in continuity from the series into that film - Orson Crennick, Saw Gerrera and K-2SO. Now, we don't hear K-2SO in this teaser and it's got me wondering how they're going to play this one out, because K-2SO was by and large comic relief in Rogue One. While Andor had some room for levity it definitely played a serious game.
We will find out not soon enough as we will have to wait until April 22nd for the first chapter of episodes to premiere on Disney+. Yes, Andor will come hard and fast at us this time around as the series of twelve episodes will be divided into four chapters of three episodes, over four weeks.
So, sit back, let Steve Earle's song The Revolution Starts Now wash over you as you watch this first teaser trailer for the second season of Andor.
Today, Disney+ released the teaser trailer and poster for the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated thriller “Andor,” which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.Says creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet -- ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.“Andor” Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
