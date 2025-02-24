ANDOR Season Two Teaser Trailer: Everyone is Ready to Fight!

The first teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's second season of the critically acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor. Simply put, the first series was the best thing Lucasfilm and Disney have put out in series form since the first two season of The Mandalorian. Maybe better? That's subjective, and I know which way I'd lean.

All the usual players are there and some from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have shown up to aid in continuity from the series into that film - Orson Crennick, Saw Gerrera and K-2SO. Now, we don't hear K-2SO in this teaser and it's got me wondering how they're going to play this one out, because K-2SO was by and large comic relief in Rogue One. While Andor had some room for levity it definitely played a serious game.

We will find out not soon enough as we will have to wait until April 22nd for the first chapter of episodes to premiere on Disney+. Yes, Andor will come hard and fast at us this time around as the series of twelve episodes will be divided into four chapters of three episodes, over four weeks.

So, sit back, let Steve Earle's song The Revolution Starts Now wash over you as you watch this first teaser trailer for the second season of Andor.