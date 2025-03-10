ANDOR: Watch The First Three Episodes of Season One on YouTube Now

In a shrewd move to get more folks subscribed to Disney+ in time for the second season premiere on April 22nd, the first three episodes from season one of Andor are now streaming on their YouTube channel. They will give you a taste and hopefully get you hooked!

But seriously, you may get a sense of what all the fuss has been about if you decided to give the series a miss when it first streamed.

When I reviewed season one back in 2022 I did note that the first three episodes did more to set up the story of Cassian Andor before we got to the real meat on the bones. I was still hopeful afterwards because, honestly, it was still miles better than anything else that Star Wars and Disney put out shortly before that.

When we first heard that there would be a whole three-episode premiere this Wednesday we were a bit surprised. That’s one quarter of your planned first season, done and used up. As we said in the previous paragraph, the first three episodes are used to (re)introduce us to Cassian. Honestly, that is a long time to commit to just one piece of your puzzle, important and central as they may be. One wonders if the showrunners realized they'd drawn out the set up a tad too long and decided it best to get all three episodes out and out of the way before drawing the ire of the online community. Telling your backstory and setup over three episodes (it could have been weeks) is a long time.

So, yeah, after watching all three episodes you may still be wondering what all the fuss is about but we implore you to dig deeper if these three episodes strike a chord with you. Andor really is the best thing that Star Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm have put out in a while.