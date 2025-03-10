ANDOR: Watch The First Three Episodes of Season One on YouTube Now
In a shrewd move to get more folks subscribed to Disney+ in time for the second season premiere on April 22nd, the first three episodes from season one of Andor are now streaming on their YouTube channel. They will give you a taste and hopefully get you hooked!
But seriously, you may get a sense of what all the fuss has been about if you decided to give the series a miss when it first streamed.
When I reviewed season one back in 2022 I did note that the first three episodes did more to set up the story of Cassian Andor before we got to the real meat on the bones. I was still hopeful afterwards because, honestly, it was still miles better than anything else that Star Wars and Disney put out shortly before that.
When we first heard that there would be a whole three-episode premiere this Wednesday we were a bit surprised. That’s one quarter of your planned first season, done and used up. As we said in the previous paragraph, the first three episodes are used to (re)introduce us to Cassian. Honestly, that is a long time to commit to just one piece of your puzzle, important and central as they may be. One wonders if the showrunners realized they'd drawn out the set up a tad too long and decided it best to get all three episodes out and out of the way before drawing the ire of the online community. Telling your backstory and setup over three episodes (it could have been weeks) is a long time.
So, yeah, after watching all three episodes you may still be wondering what all the fuss is about but we implore you to dig deeper if these three episodes strike a chord with you. Andor really is the best thing that Star Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm have put out in a while.
Ahead of the long-awaited premiere of “Andor” Season 2, Disney+ is giving audiences new ways to revisit the story leading up to its thrilling conclusion. Beginning today, episodes 1-3 are available on the Disney+ YouTube channel. Additionally, a newly released 14-minute Season 1 recap is on YouTube, offering viewers a quick refresher before the new season begins.On Thursday, March 13, at 12:00 P.M. PT / 3:00 P.M. ET, tune in to “Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy,” a live re-watch event on YouTube with select talent. The one-hour broadcast, hosted by “Andor” creator Tony Gilroy, will include a discussion with special guests about Season 1, reactions to key scenes, behind-the-scenes information and the opportunity for fans to ask questions. Following the live event, clips will be available across the Disney+ and Star Wars YouTube and social channels.Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated thriller “Andor,” returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.“Andor” Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
