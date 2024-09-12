LITTLE BITES Official Trailer: A Bite-Sized Look at Spider One's New Horror Flick

Mindy, a young widow and mother, desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice from the grips of a fiendish, flesh eating monster named Agyar. Mindy has been secretly sacrificing her own life by allowing the creature to slowly feast on her body as she keeps Alice hidden away at her grandmother’s home.

Spider One's new horror flick, Little Bites, starring Krsy Fox, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest before it hits theaters and everywhere you rent movies on October 4th. The official trailer arrived this week, which you will find below.

Fox is joined by Jon Sklaroff, Elizabeth Caro, Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp, Bonnie Aarons, and Chaz Bono.