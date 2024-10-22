THE DEAD THING: Shudder Acquires Streaming Rights to Erotic Thriller

Elric Kane's solo feature film debut The Dead Thing will have its US premiere at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and Shudder has announced that they've picked up the streaming rights for it.

A young woman lost in a series of meaningless connections falls in love with a charismatic and sensitive man, who hides a dark secret that turns her affair into a dangerous obsession.

Sexy, sad, spooky, and distinctly unnerving, The Dead Thing is definitely a film for horror fans who prefer their scares to come with long lead ups and plenty of creepy mystery.

Subscribers in North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will be able to watch the thriller when it debuts on the platform on February 14, 2025. Making The Dead Thing the first of many love themed horror flicks we expect to announce premieres and debuts on Valentine's Day for in the coming weeks.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that they have acquired the North American, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand rights to Elric Kane’s solo feature debut THE DEAD THING ahead of its U.S. premiere at the 2024 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. The film is co-written by Webb Wilcoxen and Kane and stars Blu Hunt (THE NEW MUTANTS) and stuntman-turned-actor Ben Smith-Petersen (MAD MAX: FURY ROAD). THE DEAD THING world premiered at the 2024 Fantasia International Film Festival and will debut on Shudder on February 14, 2025.

"I’ve been a Shudder subscriber since almost day one and preaching about it on podcasts for just as long, so it’s a thrill to know our film is in such great hands,” said director Elric Kane. “Shudder continues to expand the scope of what Horror can be by including films that push the boundaries of the genre. I consider our film to be one of these and even our scrappy production was inspired by many of the independent films they’ve released over the years."

“With the perceptive and eerie THE DEAD THING, Elric Kane, who has dedicated so much to the genre already, makes a terrific leap into horror filmmaking. We’re thrilled to be its home,” said Shudder’s VP of Programming Samuel Zimmerman.

The deal was negotiated by Justin Timms, Hugues Barbier & Joe Yanick at Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers and Samuel Zimmerman on behalf of Shudder.

THE DEAD THING is produced by Matt Mercer, Monte Yazzie and executive produced by Rebekah McKendry. Kane is repped by Atlas Artists.