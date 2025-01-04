4K Review: JACKIE BROWN

I really, really wanted to love Jackie Brown. I’m a Pam Grier fan, and every other actor, of which there are several, are great. Other than adapting source material that Quentin Tarantino didn’t write (Elmore Leonard’s “Rum Punch” crime novel), I don’t know if something happened behind the scenes. I’d hoped that it would be less boring to me a few decades after I’d seen it, but my opinion hasn’t changed, sadly.

To me, Jackie Brown does not feel like a finished film. It feels like a work-in-progress that’s still in the editing process, more of an almost-fine cut that’s sent around to a trusted group of industry professionals for notes. There’s a stagnant quality to the film that makes its two hours and 34 minutes feel like four hours. There’s less music than usual in a Tarantino film, and a whole ton of wide and medium-wide profile shots that go on for the duration of a scene that’s already weighed down with dialogue. I hate that, because there’s a good film in a better edit to be had.

Anyway, Jackie Brown follows our beloved Pam Grier as Jackie, a flight attendant who’s doing some crimes like smuggling money and drugs for gun-obsessed arms dealer Ordell Robbie (the always-great Samuel L. Jackson) in a most nonchalant manner when she’s apprehended by the feds, played by Michael Keaton and Mark Bowen. Jackie cuts a deal with them to bring down Ordell, as the dealer attempts to eliminate her via bail bondsman Max Cherry, played by Robert Forrester, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role.

We previously see Ordell knock off another criminal employee Beaumont Livingston (Chris Tucker), so we know he’s serious. As other business associates, Bridget Fonda and Robert DeNiro are virtually wasted in throwaway roles. They feel like padding, and aren’t given that much to do, especially Bridget’s character.

Anyway, a long and drawn out, complicated con game unfolds that more yawn-inducing than thrilling.

As for the picture, it looks good in 4K, everything is very crisp. In fact, it’s actually a little too crisp for me, with some scenes bordering on smooth motion and soap opera quality. Sound is clear, though somewhat muddled in softer dialogue scenes, especially from the dulcet-toned Grier.

Special Features (Blu-ray Only)

SteelBook® art by Ken Taylor

Breaking Down Jackie Brown (HD) (approx 45 mins)

Jackie Brown: How It Went Down (with Play All option) (SD)

* Rum Punch "Reading It Again That Night, I Fell In Love With It" (2:56)

* Elmore Leonard "If You And Elmore Leonard Had A Child, That's What This Is" (3:24)

* Quentin's Influences "Quentin's A Huge Fan Of The '60s And '70s" (3:59)

* Pam Grier "Quentin's Been A Pam Grier Fan Forever" (5:50)

* Robert Forster "And This Part Goes To Robert Forster" (5:07)

* Samuel L. Jackson "He Just Says Quentin's Lines Probably Better Than Anyone" (2:49)

* Robert De Niro "I'm Actually Doing A Scene With Robert De Niro!" (2:07)

* Bridget Fonda "She's From A Good Bloodline Of Actors" (1:53)

* Michael Keaton "And 'Bang,' He Was The Guy" (3:01)

* The Production "I'm Making Movies With My Family" (7:46)

"A Look Back at Jackie Brown" - Interview with Quentin (54:38) (SD)

Chicks With Guns Video (4:51) (SD)

Siskel & Ebert "At The Movies" - Jackie Brown Review (SD) (4:44)

Jackie Brown on MTV (SD)

* Jackie Brown Promotional Contest (1:03)

* MTV Live Jackie Brown (14:22)

Marketing Gallery

* Trailers (with Play All option)

* Green Band Teaser (:50) (SD)

* Theatrical Teaser (1:31) (SD)

* Theatrical Teaser #2 (1:29) (SD)

* TV Spots (with Play All option) (SD)

* "The Chase" - Revised (:17)

* "Six People" (:16)

* "Scamming" (:32)

* "Up For Grabs" - Revised (:17)

* "Shakedown" (:32)

* "Review" (:31))

* "Showdown" (1:01)

* "Here We Go" - Revised (:31)

* Pulp Fiction Posters (stills)

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Screen Display & Aspect Ratio

16x9 (1.85)

Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

Subtitles

English

Spanish

SDH

English

Captions

None

4K UHD Resolution

2160P High Definition

Dolby Vision

4K UHD Disc Format

1BD100

4K UHD

Blu-ray Resolution

1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Disc Format

1BD50

Blu-ray Region A

If you’d like to add this Jackie Brown 4K release to your home video library, Lionsgate has both a general package with Blu-ray and a slipcase cover as well as a limited-edition steelbook with gorgeous artwork.