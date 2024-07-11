RITA: Shudder Announces Acquisition of Jayro Bustamante's Fantasy

Shudder have announced that they have acquired Jayro Bustamante's latest pic Rita and will release it on the platform on November 22nd. Rita will have its World Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival on Thursday, July 25th.

Thirteen-year-old Rita (Giuliana Santa Cruz) finds herself incarcerated in an all-girls protective custody facility, after fleeing a horrendously abusive home life to seek freedom in the city. The girls in her overcrowded section tell of a prophecy, that a warrior angel will arrive to free them all from a life of destitution, incarceration, and enforced prostitution. When she’s handed a pair of wings of her own, which all the girls in her quarters wear too, it’s up to Rita to work out whether she will fulfil the prophecy, and if so, how far she’s prepared to go to let the outside world know what’s really going on at the facility. Fantasia website

Seeing as Bustamante's last film La Llorona was widely appreciated and lauded Rita is definitely on our list of must-see films at this year's festival.