New York 2024 Review: A TRAVELER'S NEEDS, Living Life Truthfully

It is hard to quantify Hong's films, and I am not talking about him making two or three films every year, as he has been for the last decade or so.

It's not that what Hong does needs to be measured by the likes of me, but as someone who has watched vast swaths of his films, with my ADHD triggered rating system toward a director's filmography going, I can't help myself ranking which of his films are better, more impactful than others in my head, and I am happy to say that A Traveler's Needs, his new film starring the indomitable Isabelle Huppert, is one of his best.

A Traveler's Needs concerns Iris (Huppert), a French woman living in Korea. She started giving French lessons to two Korean women recently. Her method seems interesting: she writes down a custom-made phrase on wads of index cards she carries in her bag for each person she is tutoring.

Eager to please the foreign woman, Korean women play musical instruments in front of her. She asks each of them how they feel when they play. And they both in turn give generic answers which turn out to be identical. Iris pushes harder: 'But how do you really feel?' Then she writes down her French phrases for them.

All the Hong signatures are present, including subtle comedy based on repetition and copious amounts of alcohol consumption; in this film, the choice is Makguli, a milky Korean rice wine.

The third act concerns a young man, Seong-guk, who shares his flat with Iris. It turns out that he met her in a park, sitting there alone, playing a flute badly without a care in the world. It is revealed that she didn't have any means for living, so he suggested tutoring French, which she has no prior experience in.

Seong-guk's estranged mom stops by unexpectedly and chastises her son for living with some foreign woman. He explains that Iris lives her life truthfully. Mom wants him to ask her about her background. She doesn't want this mysterious foreign woman taking her naive son for a ride.

A Traveler's Needs has much in common with Wim Wenders' Perfect Days. These protagonists are people of very limited means and ambitions. They just float around living life as truthfully as they can. Never looking backwards but always forward.

There's some sort of universality here, Wenders directing in Japan seeing the world through the eyes of Koji Yakusho, and Hong directing and seeing the world through Huppert's eyes. Gentle, living by the moment, enjoying the surroundings: nature, sleeping, drinking, small human interactions.

I see that Iris can be the continuation of a character Huppert played in Mia Hansen-Løve's L'avenir, a professor losing her job and marriage, trying to find the footing in the world for the first time in a long time as an aging woman. It is not difficult to imagine her character taking off to some foreign land and keep on living like that.

Huppert is marvelous as Iris. The best scene is perhaps her flirting with Kwon Hye-ho's character: obviously there's an attraction between them. She touches him on the shoulder and winks at him, then giggles like a schoolgirl. He is spellbound, obviously.

A Traveler's Needs is up there in the Hong canon and is one of my favorite films of the year, for sure.

Dustin Chang is a freelance writer. His musings and opinions on everything cinema and beyond can be found at www.dustinchang.com