FICUNAM 2024: Harmony Korine's AGGRO DR1FT, Víctor Erice's CLOSE YOUR EYES Among Highlights of the Program

Everything is ready for the 14th edition of the Festival Internacional de Cine UNAM (FICUNAM), which will take place from June 13 to 20 in Mexico City.

As part of the Atlas section, we will finally be able to see Harmony Korine’s new experimental film in CDMX: Aggro Dr1ft, starring rapper Travis Scott and notorious for having been “shot entirely through termal lens.”

This section, dedicated to international auteur cinema, also includes recent works by Wang Bing (Youth (Spring)), Mati Diop (the documentary Dahomey), Tsai Ming-liang (Abiding Nowhere), Kleber Mendoça Filho (Pictures of Ghosts), Pedro Costa (The Daughters of Fire), and Hong Sang-soo (A Traveler’s Needs).

Straight from Cannes comes Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix-winning drama All We Imagine as Light. This Mumbai-set film is part of FICUNAM’s International Competition.

It’s also worth noting that one of this year’s retrospectives is dedicated to Spanish filmmaker Víctor Erice, who premiered his latest feature, Close Your Eyes, at last year’s Cannes. FICUNAM attendees will have the opportunity to watch Close Your Eyes as well as Erice’s The Spirit of the Beehive, El Sur and Dream of Light (aka The Quince Tree Sun).

The festival confirmed that Erice will attend the June 16 screening of The Spirit of the Beehive to receive the Filmoteca UNAM medal; additionally, a conversation between Erice, Maximiliano Cruz (FICUNAM’s artistic director) and Abril Alzaga (FICUNAM’s executive director) will be held on June 18 at the MUAC Auditorium.

For additional information, visit FICUNAM’s official site.