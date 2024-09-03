SCREAMBOX in September: CREEPING DEATH, #AMFAD, BEST WORST MOVIE
With the final long weekend of the Summer but a recent memory our attention now turns towards the start of school years, a return to normal routines, and the impending celebration of spooky season. As a primer check out Screambox's streaming line-up for the month of September.
Programming kicks off tomorrow with the arrival of the Gen Z slasher, #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead. The slasher flick had its premiere at Tirbeca where if failed to win over our own Josh. Still, the best line in his review was, "Unfortunately, as I’ve aged beyond my twenties, I have been cursed with the dumb desire for the most miniscule amount of logical connective tissue between the kills and that’s where #AMFAD leaves too much to the imagination".
One of horror's feel good documentaries, Best Worst Movie, shows up on the streamer on September 20th and horror crush Linnea Quigley's 2021 series Linnea's Quigley's Paranormal Truth starts streaming at the end of the month, on the 17th.
SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in September, including Creeping Death, #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, and Best Worst Movie.Terror is trending with #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead on SCREAMBOX September 3. International sensation JoJo Siwa appears in the modern slasher from The Collector director Marcus Dunstan.All who trick are treats in SCREAMBOX Exclusive Creeping Death. Premiering September 10, the supernatural slasher is a callback to terrors birthed in the Celtic mythology of Halloween.Hitting SCREAMBOX on September 20, Best Worst Movie explores the untold story behind Troll 2. Hailed by Variety as "strangely moving, insightful and entertaining," the documentary is directed by the infamous cult classic's star, Michael Paul Stephenson.Scream queen Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead, Night of the Demons) investigates the supernatural with Linnea Quigley's Paranormal Truth. The 10-episode docuseries drops on SCREAMBOX on September 27.Other September highlights include: British supernatural horror series The Living and The Dead; The Dark Room with '80s icon Diane Franklin (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure); Damon's Revenge featuring Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) and Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs); House of Dolls with genre legend Dee Wallace (Cujo); and killer cockroach comedy Night of the Insolent Vermin.
