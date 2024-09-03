SCREAMBOX in September: CREEPING DEATH, #AMFAD, BEST WORST MOVIE

With the final long weekend of the Summer but a recent memory our attention now turns towards the start of school years, a return to normal routines, and the impending celebration of spooky season. As a primer check out Screambox's streaming line-up for the month of September.

#AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead. The slasher flick had its premiere at Tirbeca where if failed to win over our own Josh. Still, the best line in his #AMFAD leaves too much to the imagination". Programming kicks off tomorrow with the arrival of the Gen Z slasher,. The slasher flick had its premiere at Tirbeca where if failed to win over our own Josh. Still, the best line in his review was, "Unfortunately, as I’ve aged beyond my twenties, I have been cursed with the dumb desire for the most miniscule amount of logical connective tissue between the kills and that’s whereleaves too much to the imagination".

One of horror's feel good documentaries, Best Worst Movie, shows up on the streamer on September 20th and horror crush Linnea Quigley's 2021 series Linnea's Quigley's Paranormal Truth starts streaming at the end of the month, on the 17th.