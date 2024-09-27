Friday One Sheet: SHARP CORNER Teaser

This will be a short one today, with this minimalist teaser for Jason Buxton's dark character study, Sharp Corner. A family man (Ben Foster) becomes obsessed with saving the lives of the car accident victims on the sharp corner in front of the 'dream home' he just moved into with his wife (Cobie Smulders) and young son.

The lack of festival laurels (the film recently played TIFF, and The Atlantic International Film Festival in the films production location of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) as well as no standard credit block, offers lots of negative space to emphasize the skid marks. The one typographical design concession here is a right-angle line with a broken area which evokes a smashed guard rail. A direct overhead shot suggests a cold distance, but the dollop of blood (which always looks good on a yellow field) implies that this is a smaller, independent film. This is because yellow for some reason (ahem, Sundance) is the unofficial colour of indies, but also the shade of road signage.



I am curious if the theatrical release poster for the film continues with, or strays from, this clean design which resembles a book cover.