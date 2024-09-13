Friday One Sheet: GULIZAR

A simple, melancholy image forms most of the design for the key art of Belkis Bayrak's Gülizar. A woman in a car presses her hands up to the glass, eyes downcast, as if saying goodbye to her world for the last time before taken away. There are small scars or bruises on her palm and fingers.



There is a gentle light reflected off the glass and a light grain along with actresses Ecem Uzun's make-up free freckled visage, and a fuzzy sweater coming just past the threshold of her wrist, further add a wealth subtle texture to the image.



The title card fades out at each end, but otherwise forms a cautionary yellow in the centre of the design, while the credit block, and director's credit at the top is small and narrow and stay out of the way. The poster was designed by Turkish photographer Ersin Ileri.