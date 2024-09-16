EASTERN CONDORS and NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN Lead Criterion in December 2024

Stark boundaries are painted in Sammo Hung's rousing war picture Eastern Condors and Joel and Ethan Coen's No Country For Old Men, which should be reason enough to set aside some of your hard-earned money for two releases from the Criterion Collection that will surely provide seasonal cheer.

That, of course, is not all, because we are also promised 4K editions of Wim Wenders' superb Paris, Texas and Federico Fellini's masterpiece 8 1/2, which has inspired far too many filmmakers to make their own versions. Such is the price of fame.

A few details that inspire about Eastern Condors:

-- New ew 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack.

-- 2K digital restoration of the English-dubbed "export cut" of the film.

-- Meet the Filmmakers, a new interview with director Sammo Hung.

-- A new audio commentary featuring film critic Tony Rayns.

And all about No Country For Old Men:

-- New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack.

-- A new conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott.

-- A new conversation between Roger Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.

In addition to the 4K goodness, note that the supplements include:

-- Wim Wenders' audio commentary for Paris, Texas.

-- A great gob of features and interviews for 8 1/2.

Hasten thee to the official Criterion site to see all the new features and place your oder(s).

