HELL HOLE Exclusive Clip: Nobody Wants to be Contaminated Like This

The new film from the Adams Family, Hell Hole, starts streaming on Shudder tomorrow, Friday, August 23rd, and we'e got an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out down below.

In the Adams Family's celebration of the classic creature-feature, an American-led fracking crew working deep in the Serbian wilderness find themselves at odds with government assigned environmental advisors. When they get approval to drill, the workers uncover the unimaginable: a dormant parasitic monster entombed deep in the frozen rock. Now awakened, it tears through the mining facility in search of the perfect host.

In the clip we've see John trying to talk with the 200 year old French soldier the fracking crew found buried in the ground. Understadably there is a language barrier but what happens to John next doesn't need translation. Contamination is not pretty to begin with, but this one takes the cake. Icky.