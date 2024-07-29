HELL HOLE Official Trailer: Is This a Sillier, Gorier Adams Family Than We're Used to?

We've got to hurry with this announcement because we've got to get in line to catch the world premiere of Hell Hole here at Fantasia. The latest horror flick from the Adams Family premieres in less than a couple hours. If the just released official trailer is anything to go by, tonight's audience is in for a silly, gory ride. Check it out down below.

In the Adams Family's celebration of the classic creature-feature, an American-led fracking crew working deep in the Serbian wilderness find themselves at odds with government assigned environmental advisors. When they get approval to drill, the workers uncover the unimaginable: a dormant parasitic monster entombed deep in the frozen rock. Now awakened, it tears through the mining facility in search of the perfect host.

Hell Hole starts streaming on Shudder Friday, August 23rd.