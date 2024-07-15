HELL HOLE: New Poster For Latest Horror Flick From The Adams Family

Hell Hole, in Serbia. It's all set to have its World Premiere at Fantasia on July 29th. The Adamas Family have become staples of sorts at Fantasia. They are always sure to visit whenever they have a new film, which is nearly a annual occurance now. At the beginning of 2023 we first got word that they were working on their latest film,, in Serbia. It's all set to have its World Premiere at Fantasia on July 29th.

A new poster was released today. Check it out, in all its Lovecraftian glory, below.

In the Adams Family's celebration of the classic creature-feature, an American-led fracking crew working deep in the Serbian wilderness find themselves at odds with government assigned environmental advisors. When they get approval to drill, the workers uncover the unimaginable: a dormant parasitic monster entombed deep in the frozen rock. Now awakened, it tears through the mining facility in search of the perfect host.

Hell Hole was directed by John Adams and Toby Poser, who also wrote with their daughter Lulu Adams. They star as well, with Max Portman, Anders Hove, Olivera Perunicic, Aleksandar Trmcic, Petar Arsic, and Bruno Veljanovski.

Shudder is releasing Hell Hole on their platform on August 23rd.