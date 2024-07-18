Shudder in August: HELL HOLE, DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS And DIVINITY

Unfortunately for all of us in the Northern hemisphere Summer is still heating up but cooler months are on the horizon. Shudder is also bringing some heat to small screens with three noteworthy feature films, televison and repertory programming.

Hell Hole is having its World Premiere at Fantasia this month then will stream across all territories on Shudder. You may want to refer to our links of coverage below of Kimo Stamboel's horror flick Dancing Village: The Curse Begins. And one of last year's more unique offerings from the festival circuit was Eddie Alcazar's Divinity. We can assure you there is nothing like it playing on Shudder that month.

The series Horror's Greatest looks at the best that horror has to offer, from around the world even. That should be interesting. There are also a handful of Wes Craven films coming in the repertory program as well. Craven's always cool.

Check out the August program down below.