Shudder in August: HELL HOLE, DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS And DIVINITY
Unfortunately for all of us in the Northern hemisphere Summer is still heating up but cooler months are on the horizon. Shudder is also bringing some heat to small screens with three noteworthy feature films, televison and repertory programming.
Hell Hole is having its World Premiere at Fantasia this month then will stream across all territories on Shudder. You may want to refer to our links of coverage below of Kimo Stamboel's horror flick Dancing Village: The Curse Begins. And one of last year's more unique offerings from the festival circuit was Eddie Alcazar's Divinity. We can assure you there is nothing like it playing on Shudder that month.
The series Horror's Greatest looks at the best that horror has to offer, from around the world even. That should be interesting. There are also a handful of Wes Craven films coming in the repertory program as well. Craven's always cool.
Check out the August program down below.
FILMSHELL HOLEShudder Original FilmDirected by John Adams and Toby PoserStreaming On Shudder August 23Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKISynopsisThe newest film from the Adams Family, the filmmaking team behind Hellbender, Hell Hole centers on an America-led fracking crew that uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign, whose body hosts a parasitic monster. Starring Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman and Anders Hove.DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINSShudder Exclusive FilmDirected by Kimo StamboelStreaming On Shudder August 16Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKISynopsisA shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the “Dancing Village,” a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away, and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present. Various strange and eerie events occur while awaiting Mbah Buyut’s return, including Mila being visited by Badarawuhi, a mysterious, mythical being who rules the village. When she decides to return the Kawaturih without the help of Mgah Buyut, Mila threatens the village’s safety, and she must join a ritual to select the new “Dawuh,” a cursed soul forced to dance for the rest of her life.DIVINITYDirected by Eddie AlcazarStreaming On Shudder August 2Available in US, CA, UKISynopsisTwo mysterious brothers abduct a mogul during his quest for immortality. Meanwhile, a seductive woman helps them launch a journey of self-discovery. Produced by Steven Soderbergh and starring Bella Thorne, Stephen Dorff, and Scott Bakula.TV SERIESHorror’s GreatestShudder Original SeriesStreaming On Shudder August 27Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKISynopsisCelebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesSeason 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TVFriday, August 2; Debuts on-demand Sunday, August 4Friday, August 16; Debuts on-demand Sunday, August 18Friday, August 30; Debuts on-demand Sunday, September 1Available in US and CASynopsisThe supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**August 1Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends, become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life.Wes Craven’s New NightmareA demonic force has chosen Freddy Krueger as its portal to the real world. Can Heather Langenkamp play the part of Nancy one last time and trap the evil trying to enter our world?In the Mouth of MadnessAn insurance investigator begins discovering that the impact a horror writer’s books have on his fans is more than inspirational.Dawn of the Dead (2004)A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall.The Dead MotherA criminal, shoots and kills a painting restorer during a bungled burglary, and shoots her daughter as well. Twenty years later, the daughter has been left mute with a mental age of a child, spending most of her time in a mental institution.Faces of DeathA collection of death scenes, ranging from TV material to homemade super 8 movies.August 5LuzLuz, a young cabdriver, drags himself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. A demonic entity follows her, determined to finally be close to the woman it loves.August 19The Deeper You DigIn the aftermath of a roadside accident, the line between the living and the dead collapses for a mother, a daughter and a stranger.
