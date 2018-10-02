Fantastic Fest Coverage Animation Weird Interviews Fantasy Movies Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive HEAVY TRIP Clip: The Seeds of Metal Stardom

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
How do you escape the basement to become a star? The seeds are planted in our exclusive clip from Heavy Trip

The film, directed by Juuso Laatio and Jukka Vidgren, follows a young man named Turo (played by Johannes Holopainen) who yearns to become a heavy metal star. Since he lives in rural Finland, the odds don't seem to be in his favor. In our delightful clip, he and his buddies ponder the possibilities. 

Our own J Hurtado saw the film at SXSW earlier this year and described it as "a hilarious, loving ode to heavy metal fandom." Check the clip out below to sample its dry flavor. 

Distributed by Doppelganger Releasing and Bloody Disgusting, Heavy Trip will open in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Chicago, Seattle and other cities on Friday, October 5. It will be available on various Video On Demand platforms on October 12. See details at this site

Antti Heikkinen Finland Jukka Vidgren Juuso Laatio Torstein Bjørklund Ville Hilska

