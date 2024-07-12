Friday One Sheet: RED ISLAND

When you have a film as gorgeously composed and framed as one by Robin Campillo (120 BPM), and set in one of the most beautiful places on earth (Madagascar), one of the best practices is to simply use a frame as the key art. That is the case in this poster for Red Island, a semi-autobiographical account of Campillo’s childhood on a French military base in the 1970, where innocence is lost, and infidelity, colonialism, and coming-of-age are ground in the crucible of the tropical sun.



A kind of Euro-Spielbergian tableaux, as the entire case is framed between the palms and the water, from behind, as the look up. The foliage offers a great spot to nestle the typography of a pull quote, and festival laurels.

The shade under the trees offers a natural resting spot for the wide credit block. And the eye-lines of the characters look at both, the unfussy title card (in a Bordeaux colour, to hint sex, possible violence, and of course wine), but also at a plane dropping troops. The composition here is sublime.