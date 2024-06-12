KILL Official Trailer: This Brutal Indian Action Flick is Coming Fast!

One of the best action films of the year is coming the theaters on July 4th. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill is coming from Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. The official trailer and a character poster, featuring the film's lead Lakshya, arrived this morning. Check them both out below.

When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards a New Delhi-bound train in a daring quest to derail the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal) begin to terrorize innocent passengers on his train, Amrit takes them on himself in a death-defying kill-spree to save those around him — turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.

The harrowing and brutal action flick from India has made a lasting impression of audiences since its World Premiere at TIFF last year, where I caught the flick. Below is an excerpt from that review